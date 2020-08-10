5 Stock Gainers for Monday: Nikola, Silvercorp Metals, Trevena

Nikola, Silvercorp Metals, Renewable Energy Group, Trevena and Novavax are some of Monday's top gainers.

Stocks were trading mixed Monday as declines in the tech sector pulled the Nasdaq lower.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the Trump administration was open to resuming coronavirus aid talks with Democratic leaders and would offer more aid money to try to reach a compromise.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Nikola Corp. | Percentage Increase Over 13%

Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report shares were climbing after the electric truck maker announced a deal with waste management giant Republic Services for 2,500 electric, zero emission garbage trucks. The company said it expects to begin testing the trucks in early 2022, with full production deliveries in 2023.

2. Silvercorp Metals | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Silvercorp Metals (SVM) - Get Report rose as silver prices have continued soaring. The Vancouver company, which mines mineral properties in China, recently reported first-quarter net income of $15.5 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with $12.6 million, or 7 cents, a year ago.

3. Renewable Energy Group | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Biofuel company Renewable Energy Group (REGI) - Get Report shares were higher Monday. The Ames, Iowa company recently posted a surprise second-quarter profit and reported increased sales of renewable diesel 25% compared to the year-ago. Net income for the quarter came to $1 million, compared with a net loss of $58 million a year ago.

4. Trevena | Percentage Increase Over 30%

Trevena (TRVN) - Get Report was advancing Monday after the biopharmaceutical company said the Food and Drug Administration had approved Olinvyk, which is intended for adults to manage of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate.

5. Novavax| Percentage Increase 4%

Novavax was trading higher Monday. The biotech company recently announced a partnership with Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TAK) - Get Report to develop, produce and commercialize Novavax's coronavirus-vaccine candidate in Japan.