5 Stock Top Gainers for Friday: Pilgrim's Pride, Disney, Upstart

Pilgrim's Pride, Disney, Upstart Holdings, Rocket and Dillard's are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks rose but pared gains Friday after U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August as consumers grew less optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be ending.

Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:

1. Pilgrim's Pride | Increase 20.6%

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) - Get Report surged after Brazil's JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, proposed to acquire the stake in the company it doesn't already own for $26.50 a share.

JBS already owns more than 80% of Pilgrim's Pride. In 2009 it had agreed to buy a majority stake in the company.

2. Disney | Increase 3.1%

Disney (DIS) - Get Report shares climbed after the media giant posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings as subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service topped 100 million less than two years after its launch.

Revenue rose 44.2% to $17.02 billion, while overall subscriber totals for its Disney+ streaming services hit 116 million.

3. Upstart Holdings | Increase 10.9%

Upstart Holdings (UPST) - Get Report climbed after a Barclays analyst upgraded shares of the artificial-intelligence-based lending platform to overweight from equal weight and raised his price target to $230 from $130.

The company recently beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations.

4. Rocket | Increase 8.8%

Rocket (RKT) - Get Report shares rose as analysts reacted positively to the online mortgage company’s stronger-than-expected guidance for the third quarter.

RBC Capital Markets’ Daniel Perlin rates the stock sector perform with a $24 price target, saying third-quarter guidance points to mortgage-origination volume hitting a record for the year.

5. Dillard's | Increase 5.7%

Shares of Dillard's (DDS) - Get Report jumped after the department-store operator beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Total retail sales increased 72%, while net income came to $8.81 a share, compared with a loss of 37 cents a share a year ago.