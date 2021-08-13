5 Stock Top Gainers for Friday: Pilgrim's Pride, Disney, Upstart
Stocks rose but pared gains Friday after U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August as consumers grew less optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be ending.
Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:
1. Pilgrim's Pride | Increase 20.6%
Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) - Get Report surged after Brazil's JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, proposed to acquire the stake in the company it doesn't already own for $26.50 a share.
JBS already owns more than 80% of Pilgrim's Pride. In 2009 it had agreed to buy a majority stake in the company.
2. Disney | Increase 3.1%
Disney (DIS) - Get Report shares climbed after the media giant posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings as subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service topped 100 million less than two years after its launch.
Revenue rose 44.2% to $17.02 billion, while overall subscriber totals for its Disney+ streaming services hit 116 million.
3. Upstart Holdings | Increase 10.9%
Upstart Holdings (UPST) - Get Report climbed after a Barclays analyst upgraded shares of the artificial-intelligence-based lending platform to overweight from equal weight and raised his price target to $230 from $130.
The company recently beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations.
4. Rocket | Increase 8.8%
Rocket (RKT) - Get Report shares rose as analysts reacted positively to the online mortgage company’s stronger-than-expected guidance for the third quarter.
RBC Capital Markets’ Daniel Perlin rates the stock sector perform with a $24 price target, saying third-quarter guidance points to mortgage-origination volume hitting a record for the year.
5. Dillard's | Increase 5.7%
Shares of Dillard's (DDS) - Get Report jumped after the department-store operator beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Total retail sales increased 72%, while net income came to $8.81 a share, compared with a loss of 37 cents a share a year ago.