Too Expensive vs. Too Good to Miss: How Jim Cramer Picks Stocks
Publish date:

5 Stock Top Gainers for Friday: Pilgrim's Pride, Disney, Upstart

Pilgrim's Pride, Disney, Upstart Holdings, Rocket and Dillard's are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Author:

Stocks rose but pared gains Friday after U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August as consumers grew less optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be ending.

Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:

1. Pilgrim's Pride | Increase 20.6%

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride  (PPC) - Get Report surged after Brazil's JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, proposed to acquire the stake in the company it doesn't already own for $26.50 a share. 

JBS already owns more than 80% of Pilgrim's Pride. In 2009 it had agreed to buy a majority stake in the company.

2. Disney | Increase 3.1%

Disney  (DIS) - Get Report shares climbed after the media giant posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings as subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service topped 100 million less than two years after its launch. 

Revenue rose 44.2% to $17.02 billion, while overall subscriber totals for its Disney+ streaming services hit 116 million.

3. Upstart Holdings | Increase 10.9%

Upstart Holdings  (UPST) - Get Report climbed after a Barclays analyst upgraded shares of the artificial-intelligence-based lending platform to overweight from equal weight and raised his price target to $230 from $130. 

The company recently beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations.

4. Rocket | Increase 8.8%

Rocket  (RKT) - Get Report shares rose as analysts reacted positively to the online mortgage company’s stronger-than-expected guidance for the third quarter. 

RBC Capital Markets’ Daniel Perlin rates the stock sector perform with a $24 price target, saying third-quarter guidance points to mortgage-origination volume hitting a record for the year.

5. Dillard's | Increase 5.7%

Shares of Dillard's  (DDS) - Get Report jumped after the department-store operator beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Total retail sales increased 72%, while net income came to $8.81 a share, compared with a loss of 37 cents a share a year ago.

