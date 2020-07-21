5 Stock Gainers for Tuesday: BioNTech, DraftKings, Smith & Wesson

The big stock gainers for Tuesday: BioNTech, BioXcel Therapeutics, DraftKings, Smith & Wesson Brands and Camping World.

Stocks were mixed Tuesday as European leaders agreed to a $2.1 trillion budget and coronavirus relief package.

Big U.S. tech stocks declined after the tech-heavy Nasdaq paused its recent rally.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Tuesday:

1. BioNTech SE| Percentage Increase Over 5%

BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, which is working with Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, said Tuesday that it was planning an offering of 5 million American depositary shares in a syndicated deal and will follow it with a rights offering.

2. BioXcel Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 4%

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) - Get Report was still climbing after announcing that a drug it was developing reduced agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in two pivotal studies.

3. DraftKings| Percentage Increase Over 7%

Online sports betting company DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report was surging and Morgan Stanley recently reported that sports betting could hit record levels once major U.S. sports resume following the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Smith & Wesson Brands | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Firearms maker Smith & Wesson Brands has been climbing recently and last month reported fourth-quarter revenue of $233.6 million, up nearly 33% from a year ago.

5. Camping World Holdings| Percentage Increase Over 7%

The Street Quant Rating rates Camping World Holdings a Sell with a rating score of D.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) - Get Report said Monday its board had approved a 12.5% increase in the the regular quarterly dividend to 9 cents from 8 cents a share.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer noted that "camping is the perfect Covid-19-free vacation, one with built-in social distancing."