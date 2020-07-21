5 Stock Gainers for Tuesday: BioNTech, DraftKings, Smith & Wesson
Stocks were mixed Tuesday as European leaders agreed to a $2.1 trillion budget and coronavirus relief package.
Big U.S. tech stocks declined after the tech-heavy Nasdaq paused its recent rally.
Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Tuesday:
1. BioNTech SE| Percentage Increase Over 5%
BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, which is working with Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, said Tuesday that it was planning an offering of 5 million American depositary shares in a syndicated deal and will follow it with a rights offering.
2. BioXcel Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 4%
BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) - Get Report was still climbing after announcing that a drug it was developing reduced agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in two pivotal studies.
3. DraftKings| Percentage Increase Over 7%
Online sports betting company DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report was surging and Morgan Stanley recently reported that sports betting could hit record levels once major U.S. sports resume following the coronavirus pandemic.
4. Smith & Wesson Brands | Percentage Increase Over 6%
Firearms maker Smith & Wesson Brands has been climbing recently and last month reported fourth-quarter revenue of $233.6 million, up nearly 33% from a year ago.
5. Camping World Holdings| Percentage Increase Over 7%
The Street Quant Rating rates Camping World Holdings a Sell with a rating score of D.
Camping World Holdings (CWH) - Get Report said Monday its board had approved a 12.5% increase in the the regular quarterly dividend to 9 cents from 8 cents a share.
TheStreet's Jim Cramer noted that "camping is the perfect Covid-19-free vacation, one with built-in social distancing."