5 Stock Gainers for Wednesday: BioNTech, VBI Vaccines, Calix

BioNTech, VBI Vaccines, Hecla Mining, Equinox Gold and Calix are some of Wednesday's biggest movers.

Stocks were rising on Wednesday following news that drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report reached a coronavirus vaccine agreement with the U.S. government.

Global coronavirus infections crossed 15 million on Wednesday, according to Reuters, and the U.S. reported more than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the first time since June 10 the country surpassed that mark.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Wednesday:

1. BioNTech | Percentage Increase Over 11%

BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report shares were climbing Wednesday after the German biotech and Pfizer reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to receive $1.95 billion for 600 million doses of their developing coronavirus vaccine once it's approved by regulators.

2. VBI Vaccines | Percentage Increase Over 7%

Biopharma company VBI Vaccines (VBIV) - Get Report is one of several companies working on a Covid-19 vaccine.

3. Hecla Mining Company| Percentage Increase Over 8%

Hecla Mining Company (HL) - Get Report was benefitting from the recent surge in silver prices.

4. Equinox Gold | Percentage Increase Over 7%

Equinox Gold (EQX) - Get Report shares were climbing Wednesday in response to climbing gold prices.

5. Calix | Percentage Increase Over 13%

Calix (CALX) - Get Report shares were climbing Wednesday after the software company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations.