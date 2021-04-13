5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Novocure, Makinac

Stocks were mixed Tuesday as Wall Street looked beyond an uptick in U.S. consumer inflation and health officials recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Tuesday:

1. Novocure | Increase 44%

Shares of Novocure (NVCR) - Get Report jumped after an independent data monitoring committee reviewed the Phase 3 trial of its lung cancer treatment candidate. The committee said the interim results of the trial of Novocure's tumor-treating fields should be accelerated.

2. Moderna | Increase 6.1%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report advanced after the company's coronavirus vaccine started being used to inoculate people under 30 years of age in England. The jab was recommended as an alternative to the vaccine from AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report.

3. B. Riley Financial | Increase 15%

B. Riley Financial (RILY) - Get Report advanced after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said the financial services company on Thursday would replace Michaels Cos. (MIK) - Get Report in the S&P SmallCap 600. Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Report is acquiring Michaels.

4. Mackinac Financial | Increase 58%

Mackinac Financial (MFNC) - Get Report soared after Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) - Get Report said it was acquiring the regional bank in a transaction valued at about $248 million. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

5. Novavax | Increase 12%

Shares of vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report were climbing after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were suspending use of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine due to concerns about blood clotting. J&J shares were falling.