5 Stock Gainers for Thursday: Virgin Galactic, Cerence, Teladoc

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Cerence, Teladoc Health, and Calix are some of Thursday's movers.

Stocks were down Thursday after jobless claims in the U.S. rose unexpectedly. That's the first such rise since March.

The Labor Department said Thursday that first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose to 1.416 million in the week ended July 18.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market.

1. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) - Get Report shares was climbing after the company said it had successfully completed its first milestone in developing a platform technology to treat severe covid-19 infection.

2. Virgin Galactic Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 4%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) was advancing. The aerospace company recently named Michael Colglazier chief executive. TheStreet.com's Jim Cramer said Monday that the company is "a great speculative stock."

3. Cerence | Percentage Increase Over 3%

Cerence (CRNC) - Get Report was higher. Earlier this week RBC said the company, which develops AI systems and interfaces for the automotive industry, could continue its recent run. That's due to strong demand for vehicles to be an extension of the consumer’s digital life.

4. Teladoc Health | Percentage Increase Over 1%

The Street Quant Rating rates Teladoc Health a Hold with a rating score of C.

Telemedicine platform vendor Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Report has been climbing as virtual medical care becomes more popular due to the coronavirus pandemic.

5. Calix | Percentage Increase Over 5%

The Street Quant Rating rates Calix a Hold with a rating score of C.

Calix (CALX) - Get Report shares continued to climb after the software company recently beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations.