October 21, 2021
5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Tesla, HP, Netflix

Tesla, HP, Netflix, Denny's and Sight Sciences are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Author:

Stocks traded mixed Thursday, threatening a six-day winning streak for the S&P 500. Investors paused from an earnings-driven rally that had lifted the Dow to a fresh intraday high during yesterday's session.

Here are some of the top gainers Thursday:

1. Tesla | Increase 3.4%

2. Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares moved higher after the electric-car maker posted record third- quarter profit while notching one of the widest margins in its history. Revenue rose 57% from a year earlier to $13.76 billion, ahead of analysts' forecasts of an $13.6 billion tally.

2. HP | Increase 6.6%

Shares of HP  (HPQ) - Get HP Inc. (HPQ) Report rose after the computer and printer company reported a stronger-than-expected profit outlook and raised its dividend. For fiscal 2022, HP expects earnings per share of $3.86 to $4.06, or $4.07 to $4.27 on an adjusted basis. HP projects $4.5 billion of free cash flow for the year.

3. Netflix | Increase 4.4%

Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report shares jumped after the entertainment streaming giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and added 4.4 million subscribers to its service. The company also received a round of target-price hikes from several analysts.

4. Denny's | Increase 6%

Shares of Denny's  (DENN) - Get Denny's Corporation Report jumped after Truist analyst Jake Bartlett upgraded the restaurant chain to buy from hold with a price target of $18, up from $17. He cited the company's expanding operating hours and strength in some of its key markets while noting that the impact of spiking cost inflation is likely to be limited due to its "highly franchised model."

5. Sight Sciences | Increase 12%

Sight Sciences SGHT shares surged after the medical-device company said the journal Cornea published positive results from the Olympia trial for the company's TearCare system, which applies heat to the eyelids. The company said it was seeking expanded use for the application of heat from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

