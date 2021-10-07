October 7, 2021
5 Stock Gainers for Thursday: Nio, Tata Motors, Levi Strauss

Nio, Tata Motors, Levi Strauss, Peloton and Freeport-McMoRan are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Stocks powered upward Thursday while energy prices retreated from multiyear highs. Investors looked to a short-term fix in the debt ceiling saga and an easing of tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Nio | Increase 7.8%

Nio  (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report shares traded higher after the China-based Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rival was upgraded to buy at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Fei Fang lifted his rating on the electric-car maker to buy from neutral, while affirming his price target at $56 a share.

2. Tata Motors | Increase 15%

Shares of Tata Motors  (TTM) - Get Tata Motors Limited Sponsored ADR Report rose after Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh upgraded the Indian automaker to overweight from equal weight. Singh says the next two years will be "strong" for the Indian auto sector, and in particular Tata given its cost structure and refreshed models. 

3. Levi Strauss | Increase 9.2%

Shares of Levi Strauss  (LEVI) - Get Levi Strauss & Co. Class A Report jumped after the apparel maker reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its outlook. 

4. Peloton | Increase 6.1%

Peloton Interactive  (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report shares surged after iFIT, the owner of rival fitness equipment maker NordicTrack, said it was delaying its initial public offering due to "adverse market conditions." In addition, Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered his price target on Peloton to $120 from $140 while affirming a buy rating.

5. Freeport-McMoRan | Increase 7.9%

Freeport-McMoRan  (FCX) - Get Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (FCX) Report shares surged after Exane BNP Paribas analyst Jatinder Goel upgraded the mining company to outperform from neutral with a $39.50 price target.

