TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Stock Gainers for Friday: Yamana Gold, Futu Holdings

DRDGold, Gold Fields, Yamana Gold, Harmony Gold Mining and Futu Holdings are some of Friday's biggest movers.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were lower Friday as investors retreated from risk markets amid escalating political tension between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a speech late Thursday, called China's Communist Party a "Frankenstein" created by the detente policies of former President Richard Nixon. 

Investors were also parsing better-than-expected earnings reports from prominent names including Verizon  (VZ) - Get Report, American Express  (AXP) - Get Report, and Honeywell  (HON) - Get Report.

Gold and silver prices have been climbing and mining companies are among some of the big movers on the stocks market:     

1. DRDGold | Percentage Increase Over 5%

DRDGold   (DRD) - Get Report was advancing Friday as gold prices climbed.

2. Gold Fields | Percentage Increase Over 4%

South African gold producer Gold Fields   (GFI) - Get Report was climbing as gold prices continued to rise.

3. Futu Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 4%

Hong Kong-based financial services company Futu Holdings  (FHL) - Get Report has been climbing. Futu raised $90 million in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq on March 8. 

4. Yamana Gold | Percentage Increase Over 5%

The Street Quant Rating rates Yamana Gold a Hold with a rating score of C+.

Canadian mining company Yamana Gold  (AUY) - Get Report was rising after beating Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations and reiterating full-year production guidance.

5. Harmony Gold Mining | Percentage Increase Over 6%

South Africa-based Harmony Gold Mining  (HMY) - Get Report was among the mining companies climbing in response to rising gold prices. The stock has returned about 66% so far this year, according to Zacks Equity Research, while basic materials stocks have lost an average of 1.82%. 