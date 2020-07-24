DRDGold, Gold Fields, Yamana Gold, Harmony Gold Mining and Futu Holdings are some of Friday's biggest movers.

Stocks were lower Friday as investors retreated from risk markets amid escalating political tension between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a speech late Thursday, called China's Communist Party a "Frankenstein" created by the detente policies of former President Richard Nixon.

Investors were also parsing better-than-expected earnings reports from prominent names including Verizon (VZ) - Get Report, American Express (AXP) - Get Report, and Honeywell (HON) - Get Report.

Gold and silver prices have been climbing and mining companies are among some of the big movers on the stocks market:



1. DRDGold | Percentage Increase Over 5%

DRDGold (DRD) - Get Report was advancing Friday as gold prices climbed.

2. Gold Fields | Percentage Increase Over 4%

South African gold producer Gold Fields (GFI) - Get Report was climbing as gold prices continued to rise.

3. Futu Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 4%

Hong Kong-based financial services company Futu Holdings (FHL) - Get Report has been climbing. Futu raised $90 million in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq on March 8.

4. Yamana Gold | Percentage Increase Over 5%

The Street Quant Rating rates Yamana Gold a Hold with a rating score of C+.

Canadian mining company Yamana Gold (AUY) - Get Report was rising after beating Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations and reiterating full-year production guidance.

5. Harmony Gold Mining | Percentage Increase Over 6%

South Africa-based Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) - Get Report was among the mining companies climbing in response to rising gold prices. The stock has returned about 66% so far this year, according to Zacks Equity Research, while basic materials stocks have lost an average of 1.82%.