5 Stock Gainers for Friday: Yamana Gold, Futu Holdings
Stocks were lower Friday as investors retreated from risk markets amid escalating political tension between Washington and Beijing.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a speech late Thursday, called China's Communist Party a "Frankenstein" created by the detente policies of former President Richard Nixon.
Investors were also parsing better-than-expected earnings reports from prominent names including Verizon (VZ) - Get Report, American Express (AXP) - Get Report, and Honeywell (HON) - Get Report.
Gold and silver prices have been climbing and mining companies are among some of the big movers on the stocks market:
1. DRDGold | Percentage Increase Over 5%
DRDGold (DRD) - Get Report was advancing Friday as gold prices climbed.
2. Gold Fields | Percentage Increase Over 4%
South African gold producer Gold Fields (GFI) - Get Report was climbing as gold prices continued to rise.
3. Futu Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 4%
Hong Kong-based financial services company Futu Holdings (FHL) - Get Report has been climbing. Futu raised $90 million in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq on March 8.
4. Yamana Gold | Percentage Increase Over 5%
The Street Quant Rating rates Yamana Gold a Hold with a rating score of C+.
Canadian mining company Yamana Gold (AUY) - Get Report was rising after beating Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations and reiterating full-year production guidance.
5. Harmony Gold Mining | Percentage Increase Over 6%
South Africa-based Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) - Get Report was among the mining companies climbing in response to rising gold prices. The stock has returned about 66% so far this year, according to Zacks Equity Research, while basic materials stocks have lost an average of 1.82%.