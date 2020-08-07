5 Stock Gainers for Friday: Stamps.com, Overstock.com

Stocks were slipping on Friday as ongoing tension between the United States and China and coronavirus stimulus negotiations overshadowed a better than expected jobs report.

The U.S. economy added a better-than-expected 1.8 million jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday, pulling the headline unemployment rate to 10.2%.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Stamps.com | Percentage Increase Over 18%

Stamps.com (STMP) - Get Report was soaring Friday after the online postage-service provider reported much stronger earnings for the second quarter than analysts expected. Last year, Stamps.com formed a collaboration with UPS (UPS) - Get Report to give its customers access to discounted shipping rates.

2. Overstock.com | Percentage Increase Over 18%

Overstock.com (OSTK) - Get Report was higher Friday. The online retailer recently beat Wall Street second-quarter earnings expectations, with net revenue doubling to $783 million and the number of new customers more than tripling year over year.

3. Ontrak (Formerly Catasys) | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Ontrak OTRK, an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, was rising after recently reporting second-quarter revenue of $17.2 million, more than double the year-earlier figure, and a record number of enrolled members of 11,989, tripled from a year earlier.

4. Arcturus Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Biotech company Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) - Get Report was climbing Friday. The company, which is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Monday, is seeing favorable earnings estimate revisions as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat, according to Zacks.

5. Zillow Group | Percentage Increase Over 14%

Online real-estate group Zillow (Z) - Get Report reported that its second-quarter loss widened, but the figure was stronger than analysts had estimated. The company’s revenue jumped 28% to $768 million from $600 million in the year-ago quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $615 million.