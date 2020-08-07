TheStreet
5 Stock Gainers for Friday: Stamps.com, Overstock.com

Stamps.com, Overstock.com, Ontrak, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, and Zillow Group were among Friday's top gainers.
Stocks were slipping on Friday as ongoing tension between the United States and China and coronavirus stimulus negotiations overshadowed a better than expected jobs report.

The U.S. economy added a better-than-expected 1.8 million jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday, pulling the headline unemployment rate to 10.2%.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Stamps.com | Percentage Increase Over 18%

Stamps.com  (STMP) - Get Report was soaring Friday after the online postage-service provider reported much stronger earnings for the second quarter than analysts expected. Last year, Stamps.com formed a collaboration with UPS  (UPS) - Get Report to give its customers access to discounted shipping rates. 

2. Overstock.com | Percentage Increase Over 18%

Overstock.com  (OSTK) - Get Report was higher Friday. The online retailer recently beat Wall Street second-quarter earnings expectations, with net revenue doubling to $783 million and the number of new customers more than tripling year over year.

3. Ontrak (Formerly Catasys) | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Ontrak OTRK, an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, was rising after recently reporting second-quarter revenue of $17.2 million, more than double the year-earlier figure, and a record number of enrolled members of 11,989, tripled from a year earlier. 

4. Arcturus Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Biotech company Arcturus Therapeutics  (ARCT) - Get Report was climbing Friday. The company, which is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Monday, is seeing favorable earnings estimate revisions as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat, according to Zacks. 

5. Zillow Group | Percentage Increase Over 14%

Online real-estate group Zillow  (Z) - Get Report reported that its second-quarter loss widened, but the figure was stronger than analysts had estimated. The company’s revenue jumped 28% to $768 million from $600 million in the year-ago quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $615 million.