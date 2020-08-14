Stocks were wavering Friday after U.S. retail sales in July rose less than expected, while negotiations on a coronavirus stimulus package remained deadlocked.

Weaker-than-expected economic data from China, which included a surprise decline in retail sales for July, added to the cautious trading.

Investors bought up shares from a variety of industries, including agriculture and retail. Here are some of the top gainers for Friday.

1. Intrepid Potash | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Intrepid Potash (IPI) - Get Report shares were rising after the potash products maker declared a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. The company said the board determined the ratio to be appropriate to meet Intrepid’s goals of improving the marketability and liquidity of its common stock, regaining compliance with NYSE listing requirements, and minimizing the risk of future noncompliance.

2. Suzano SA | Percentage Increase Over 7%

Suzano SA (SUZ) - Get Report was climbing after the company, which sells eucalyptus and paper products, said the second quarter was marked by strong growth in pulp shipments, a favorable exchange rate and strong cost controls. Pulp sales came to 2.8 million tons in the quarter, which helped reduce the company’s inventories by 200,000 tons.

3. Mesoblast Ltd. | Percentage Increase Over 46%

Mesoblast (MESO) - Get Report shares advanced after the pharmaceutical company said the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted in favor that available data support the efficacy of the company's remestemcel-L in pediatric patients with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD).

4. Farfetched | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Farfetched Ltd. (FTCH) - Get Report shares were climbing after the luxury fashion platform reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and sales that beat Wall Street's expectations. The company also said five board members, including the chair, stepped down. Four new directors have joined the board, the company said.

5. Dillard's | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Dillard's (DDS) - Get Report was climbing after the department-store operator reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss as the company attempts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The company reiterated its belief that it is "uniquely positioned, among U.S. department store retailers, to weather the covid-19 pandemic."