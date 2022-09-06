5 Biotechs With Cash Runways Into 2025

If you think tech stocks have it rough right now, sneak a peek at biotech stocks.

The sector is in the midst of its most severe correction ever. Although it's healthy to see excess squeezed out of valuations, that's no consolation to investors who bought in during the peak last year. And the worst of the correction could be ahead.

That may sound scary, but investors aren't helpless. It helps to navigate volatility by focusing on fundamentals.

Here's how a back-to-the-basics approach and a focus on companies' cash runways -- their ability to fund themselves -- might help individual investors find stable biotech stocks for 2023 and beyond.

Cash Is King in Biotech

Many investors were besides themselves earlier this year when biotech companies began trading at valuations less than their cash balances.

That's actually not so meaningful for precommercial drug developers, which will almost always burn through their existing cash balances (and then some) before earning regulatory approval for their first drugs. In fact, drug developers often see wider losses after commercializing their first drug product.

That doesn't mean cash is meaningless. Rather, investors should focus on a company's cash runway instead of the cash balance. It's all relative to the company's valuation, level of maturity, and near-term expectations for cash burn.

A number of companies are well positioned to navigate tightening financial conditions thanks to healthy cash runways. These drug developers have enough cash to fund operations into at least 2025.

It's important to remember that a healthy cash runway doesn't guarantee success. But it sure helps swipe risk off the table.

Drug development encompasses risks spread across development, regulatory, commercial, and financial activities. A healthy cash runway derisks development, which can help support durably higher market valuations if clinical trials prove successful.

The five biotech stocks above can fund operations into 2025 without raising additional capital. They most certainly will seek to pad their balance sheets before then, but they each have the option to put their heads down and focus on clinical development for the next couple of years.

That should be pretty valuable if the global economy enters a recession in 2023.