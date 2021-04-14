5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer's $100K Withdrawal, Pillars of Great Trading

Here are five must reads from Jim Cramer, James 'Rev Shark' DePorre , and the team at Real Money/Real Money Pro!

There are seven reasons why Jim Cramer took money out of the market for his Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust.

Inflation is on every fund manager's mind, but how big a problem will it be and will it stick around?

The foundation of market success is comprised of five trading pillars.

Looking at tech stocks and Treasuries we can see trends spanning over several months that can be thwarted by a trend that spans over years.

The completion of an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, China's dominant online marketplace, removes a significant overhang from the stock.

It's all on Real Money right now.

Here are five must reads from the columnists of Real Money and Real Money Pro, our premium sites for Wall Street professionals and active investors:

Jim Cramer: Here's Why I Pulled $100,000 From the Market

When the market goes to new highs, you do not look for justifications for why things have gone right. You look for reasons why they could go wrong. If you are not thinking that way, then you aren't demonstrating the kind of critical reasoning that's needed to be a good investor, writes Jim Cramer.

So, on the eve of earnings season, Cramer articulates seven concerns he has that explain why he took $100,000 out of the market for his charitable trust, which you can follow along by joining the Action Alerts PLUS club.

Rev Shark: The 5 Pillars of Exceptional Trading

There is no simple and easy secret to trading success. The production of substantial trading profits is a function of focusing on several major skills and then working on them consistently for a long time, explains James "Rev Shark" DePorre.

If there was some simple approach to great trading, then it would not be so potentially lucrative. Like most things in life, good results require effort. The foundation of market success is comprised of these five pillars.

Carley Garner: A Big Picture Look at Tech Stocks and Treasuries

The 2021 trend of buying stocks, commodities, and bitcoin without a lot of consideration of risk while selling safety assets has been overwhelming. However, the trends that exist today aren't the same trends we will be talking about in six months or a year. They rarely are, notes Carley Garner.

Garner opts to take a step back to analyze the monthly chart of the 30-year Treasury bond and the stock indices. Doing so allows us to put today's storyline on the back burner to see how prices have behaved in similar situations in the past.

Maleeha Bengali: Is Inflation the Elephant in the Room - Or Just a Mouse Scurrying By?

As we step into the second quarter, a full year after the coronavirus pandemic hit and the world came to a standstill, there is just one word on every fund manager's mind: inflation, observes Maleeha Bengali.

Prices today, on a year-over-year basis, are showing some aggressive double-digit increases. While this is to be expected, it is nonetheless worrying, as no one knows the extent to which it is going up in reality. Is this really the much-desired inflation, or just a mathematical marked to market increase year-over-year?

Alex Frew McMillan: Alibaba Shares Leap in Hong Kong After Record $2.8 Billion Fine

Alibaba Group (BABA) - Get Report shares jumped 8.5% at the open on Monday in Hong Kong, after the company received a record C¥18.2 billion (US$2.8 billion) fine from Chinese regulators. A record fine, followed by a surge in the stock. What's going on?! asks Alex Frew McMillan.

__________

Real Money and Real Money Pro are TheStreet's premium sites for active traders. Click here to get great columns like these from Jim Cramer, Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle, Doug Kass and other writers each trading day.