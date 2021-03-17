5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Tesla, Understanding NFTs

Here are five must reads from Jim Cramer, Timothy Collins, and the team at Real Money/Real Money Pro!

The newfound prevailing wisdom is clobbering the old kind and those who cling to the latter are destined to be run over by a Lucid or a Fisker or the original, Tesla, itself.

NFTs, or "non-fungible tokens," are the subject of a lot of discussion lately. Time for an investing primer on these tokens now associated with the blockchain.

The essence of great trading isn't about predicting the future.

Tech companies likely to see revenue growth inflect higher could continue doing well, as might relatively inexpensive ones that are poised to continue growing.

Let's see why multiple expansion plus EPS growth equals huge upside potential.

It's all on Real Money right now.

Here are five must reads from the columnists of Real Money and Real Money Pro, our premium sites for Wall Street professionals and active investors:

Jim Cramer: Tesla and the Magical World of Investing

Did Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report change the entire investing world? The more Jim Cramer ponders Lucid or Fisker (FSR) - Get Report or all the SPACs involving electric vehicles, and what he thought was high-risk technology spending, the more he realizes that Tesla made everything more magical.

Tim Collins: It Would Be a Mistake to Dismiss the NFT Market Because You Don't Understand It

We've all heard about coins like bitcoin, which in its most basic form is a currency. NFTs fall into the category of a unique digital asset. Unlike security tokens, they aren't backed by any underlying asset other than the NFT itself, whether it be something akin to a JPEG, GIF, or meme or other digital creation, explains Timothy Collins.

Rev Shark: My Recipe for Success When Trading Stocks

Great stock market success isn't about predicting the future. It is about managing the present. Insightful predictions about stocks and the market can be very helpful in our quest for good ideas, but what will ultimately determine our level of success is how we handle those stocks in the short term as we wait for the long-term celebration, says James "Rev Shark" DePorre.

Eric Jhonsa: 3 Types of Tech Stocks That Could Do Well Amid a Lengthier Rotation

Chip stocks, discounted software stocks and reopening plays are three types of tech companies that could hold up well if recent market rotations away from frothier names and into value and cyclical names lasts more than a short while, notes Eric Jhonsa.

Paul Price: My Shopping Advice? Skip the Apple, Buy the 'Berry'

There are few things that can provide enormous market gains faster than the combination of growing profits and price-to-earnings expansion, observes Paul Price.

It's too late to expect more P/E expansion from Apple (AAPL) - Get Report . But what would be a good choice as the next candidate to see that same type of meteoric rise in its shares? This name is poised to see a substantial upward revision in its P/E ratio on top of already fast-growing profits.

(Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.)

__________

Real Money and Real Money Pro are TheStreet's premium sites for active traders. Click here to get great columns like these from Jim Cramer, Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle, Doug Kass and other writers each trading day.