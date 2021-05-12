5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Defenseless Stocks, Tech Takeaways

Here are five must reads from Jim Cramer, Eric Jhonsa, and the team at Real Money/Real Money Pro!

So many new investors have not experienced real inflation where certain stocks can't be given away.

Among other things, tech earnings results revealed that quite a few firms are now facing a higher bar, and that re-openings have begun affecting consumer behavior in a number of ways.

Traders go through cycles of ups and downs just like the stock market does.

As real inflation ticks higher and much faster than actual GDP growth momentum, then it starts to become a real scare, an inflation scare.

Lastly, a follow-up on several May 2020 stock picks and how they played out during the pandemic year.

Jim Cramer: There Are Too Many Defenseless Stocks

The underwriters just created too many stocks. There's too many new companies, too many companies that help you with analytics, too many that offer video, too many data collectors and too many real-time analysis, and too many cybersecurity companies. There's been too many new electric vehicle derivatives, too many cannabis plays and way too many new fintechs. Here's the effect, writes Jim Cramer.

Eric Jhonsa: 5 Takeaways From an Eventful Tech Earnings Season

As usual, the arrival of a few hundred tech earnings reports and calls during earnings season has put some big-picture themes into focus for the sector. Here are five of the ones that have particularly stood out to Eric Jhonsa , from tech and e-commerce to chip demand.

Rev Shark: Getting Back on Track After a Rough Patch

One of the great certainties of the stock market is that it is cyclical. It goes through a variety of ups and downs that manifest themselves in various ways. However, it is not just the market that is cyclical. Traders are also cyclical, explains James "Rev Shark" DePorre.

Maleeha Bengali: Powell, How Would You Rate Inflation Now?

One of the biggest debates this year has been that of inflation vs. deflation. Despite the double-digit price rises year-over-year in several commodities -- from lumber, copper, iron ore, steel and some food staples -- the market is still of the view that this may be "transitory."

After all, can you blame the participants if their leader, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, keeps humming on about the same thing. The truth of the matter is they do not really know, notes Maleeha Bengali.

Paul Price: How I Made the Best of a Bad Year

It's hard to remember how negative sentiment was just a year ago. Most stores, restaurants, hotels and resorts were still closed. Live performances, sporting events and religious services were almost all under government imposed lockdowns.

Stocks were still on the bargain counter as uncertainty, and pessimism, were the dominant investment themes. Where others saw only negatives, Paul Price was seeing some of the best equity bargains in his entire 42 years of investing in stocks. Here are six key takeaways.

