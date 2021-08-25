5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Amazon's Fading Star, Understanding NFTs

Here are five must reads from Jim Cramer, Timothy Collins, and the team at Real Money/Real Money Pro!

Bricks-and-mortar stores strike back and Amazon is the 'Death Star' no more.

A must-read primer on non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Some big-picture takeaways from a four-week barrage of tech earnings reports.

Not all breakouts are created equal -- let's compare two recent ones.

Watch Medigen stock as Taiwan's president becomes one of its first citizens to get their COVID vaccine.

Jim Cramer: The Days of Amazon as Death Star Are Over

We used to call it the Death Star. That was the name for Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report , a moniker so deserving that we just had to hope it wasn't trained on any of our investments.

Jim Cramer still loves Amazon. But the Death Star? Not after this quarter. This was the quarter that will go down as the one where bricks and mortar struck back and the Death Star is no more.

Tim Collins: Welcome to the World of NFTs, I'll Be Your Translator

Perhaps, by now, you're sick of hearing about NFTs. For a lot of stock traders, the response is: "Why would I put money into something that I can right click and save?" Once we get beyond that, the next one is always, "I don't understand it."

It's not only, I don't understand why, but I don't understand how. Here then are 10 "translations" to help you understand the world of NFT trading better, explains Timothy Collins.

Eric Jhonsa: 4 Takeaways From an Eventful Tech Earnings Season

Some pandemic beneficiaries are seeing growth slow down. But secular and/or cyclical trends remain strong for many other tech names, according to Eric Jhonsa.

Nearly every major tech company with a calendar second-quarter earnings report to share has now done so, and a few companies of note have posted their July-quarter reports. With that in mind, here are some big-picture takeaways from a four-week barrage of tech earnings reports.

Ed Ponsi: Nvidia, BJ's Just Broke Out, Here's How to Play Them

Nearly all trading educational materials have one thing in common: They encourage the reader to buy the breakout. While breakout strategies are far from infallible, they do offer certain advantages, observes Ed Ponsi.

However, not all breakouts are created equal. Ponsi compares and contrasts two recent breakouts, and creates a game plan for each.

Alex Frew McMillan: Taiwan Administers First Home-Made Vaccine

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has rolled up her sleeve to get one of the first doses of the newly minted Taiwanese-made COVID-19 vaccine. The Taiwanese stock market also got a shot in the arm, writes Alex Frew McMillan.

The drug is made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (TW:6547). Medigen has been an exceptionally volatile stock. The stock's recent underpinning has been the decision on July 19 by the Taiwanese government to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for production and emergency use.

