5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Turnarounds, Good Value Stocks

There's nothing more difficult in business than a turnaround. But it can be done.

A look at inflation and government spending shows why good value stocks are the way to go -- no matter what the politicians say.

Just as fears of Fed tightening and a trade war created buying opportunities in tech and elsewhere in late 2018, arguably overblown fears about the Delta variant's economic impact are creating opportunities now.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers fit the profile perfectly of companies subject to future data scrutiny by the Chinese Communist Party.

Think of selling as a form of insurance that temporarily reduces risk. It can be undone in a second, and if it carried some cost, that is just an insurance policy.

Jim Cramer: I Love Seeing the Turnarounds Happen in Bed Bath & Beyond and IBM

With turnarounds, you have to deal with so many more issues than in a start-up: legacy systems, employees that don't buy in, customers, however dwindling, who are turned off by new ways.

Neither Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report nor IBM (IBM) - Get Report can turn around overnight. But they are well on their way, says Jim Cramer. Wall Street won't give either their due until they put together a string of great quarters, that's how much damage has been done, but Cramer is is betting with, not against, both CEOs.

Paul Price: Loosen Your Bond With Bonds

It's good to stand back and take a look at the macro situation now and then to see where things stand. Two dominant economic themes are jumping out at Paul Price right now.

Inflation has been ramping up dramatically since early this year. Stocks are your best bet to maintain, or increase, your true wealth in a highly inflationary environment. Insiders in the companies listed here have cashed out billions of dollars, while momentum traders have been greedily buying. Whom do you think has a better idea what those stocks are really worth?

Eric Jhonsa: The Market's Current Mood Brings Back Memories of Late 2018

Today we're seeing many inexpensive stocks that are seen as cyclical plays, reopening plays or otherwise sensitive to near-term macro conditions sell off amid fear that a spike in Delta-variant COVID cases will lead to a fresh round of major lockdowns. And Treasury yields are plummeting, as markets both fret about the variant's impact and continue believing that any inflation pressures are transitory.

All of this feels pretty late 2018-like to Eric Jhonsa, who thinks fears that we're about to see a repeat of what happened in March 2020 (or anything close to it) are quite overblown. Here are several reasons why.

Alex Frew McMillan: Watch These 3 Chinese Electric Vehicle Companies for Regulatory Risks

The government crackdown on Big Tech in China has caused a cratering in tech stocks, and Chinese tech is the only sector worth watching for a significant segment of U.S. investors. No one has been spared the selloff because no company is above Communist Party reproach, observes Alex Frew McMillan.

Investors should be particularly concerned about consumer-related tech companies that gather huge amounts of data on the use of their products. In particular, the leaders in China's electric vehicle (EV) industry are all U.S.-listed. Watch out, therefore, for regulatory action against three names.

Rev Shark: Embrace Selling as Part of a Strategy to Improve Your Returns

Traders and investors who are unhappy with their returns all tend to have one thing in common: They have not been effective sellers. They hold onto bad stock picks for too long, and they fail to take defensive action when the market is correcting. They find themselves holding many stocks with substantial losses and then wonder what they should do.

The best advice, according to James "Rev Shark" DePorre, is to spend more time on the selling decision and think of it as a form of strategy and not just the end of a transaction. Do it a lot. And, consider these issues.

