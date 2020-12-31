5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on New Buyers, Kass Surprises, Dividend Kings

Must-reads from Jim Cramer, Doug Kass, Chris Versace and the Real Money/Real Money Pro team make sense of the market's big moves.

What's your resolution for the New Year? To be a better investor, right?

We've got you covered there. And here's a good place to start -- with this lineup of stories that will help you jump from 2020 to 2021 by Real Money and Real Money Pro experts Jim Cramer, Chris Versace, Doug Kass, Tom Graff and Helene Meisler.

Jim Cramer: Novice Buyers Having a Blast

Cramer believes the enthusiasm from the wave of novice buyers is equal to or superior to the disdain from the S&P 500-mimicking pros. The pros are scared, says Cramer, while the amateurs are having the time of their lives and think that as long as no one sells, nobody gets hurt.

Here's Cramer's take on how novices see the market.

Versace: Who Will Take the Dividend Crown?

Dividend-expert Chris Versace looks at several stocks on the verge of becoming Dividend Kings in the new year -- and picks one that could turn into a great opportunity for investors.

Join Versace for a dive into these hot dividends.

Graff: Think Rates Will Rise? Here's What to Do

It looks like the bet is now that rates will go up in the new year, says Graff. But there is a right and a wrong way to play higher rates -- and a good reason to not be afraid, he advises.

Here's Graff's take on rates and bonds going into 2021.

Kass: Here Are My 15 Surprises for 2021

The new year could be one in which the S&P 500 index shows little movement in the first half, but market pressures might mount over the last six months, predicts Kass.

Get his forecast of 15 surprises to look out for over the next 12 months.

Meisler: Four Weeks of Chop -- Now What?

We don't have enough weakness to be bearish, but we've had enough chopping around that the upside is getting harder to come by, writes Real Money's technical expert, Helene Meisler.

Here's what she says would clear that up.

Real Money and Real Money Pro are TheStreet’s premium sites for active traders. Click here to get great columns like these from Jim Cramer, Jim ‘Rev Shark’ DePorre, Helene Meisler, Doug Kass and other writers each trading day.