5 Best Stories on Real Money: The Cramer 7, P&G, Small-Caps

Also, volatility can create tremendous trading opportunities, why there's an economic rebound in China, and Procter & Gamble is at the right place at the right time. We're also looking at small-cap stocks.

Jim Cramer: Meet the Magnificent Seven

What if earnings don't matter? What if there are stocks that are impervious to the slings and arrows of the market? Even in this crazy market, earnings matter, don't they? asks Jim Cramer.

Cramer has a list of the impervious ones, call the "Magnificent Seven." These are seven companies of which the buyers and investors don't seem to care how well the companies are doing, they want to own the stocks anyway.

Rev Shark: Volatility: Friend or Foe?

Emotional reactions to volatility can destroy great trades but, if viewed with the right mindset, they can create tremendous opportunities, writes James "Rev Shark" DePorre.

Rev points out that volatility is inevitable and it is foolish to just sit and hope it will go away. The best stocks are going to swing around randomly at times, he adds. We need to embrace that fact and find ways to deal with it logically rather than emotionally.

McMillan: China Posts Disappointing Q3 Growth - But Growth Nonetheless

China is on track to be the only major economy to register growth for full-year 2020, reports Alex Frew McMillan from Hong Kong.

It's ironic that the source of the Covid-19 pandemic is coming out of it best. The fresh figures from the National Bureau of Statistics show that China's economy grew 0.7% for the first nine months of the year.

But McMillan points out that we should read the top-line positive numbers with skepticism. The direction is what is important.

Guilfoyle: Can the Uninvested Now Get Involved in Procter & Gamble?

Call it execution. Call it being in the right place at a time of need. Call it just doing what a firm has to do when a firm has to do it.

Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report reported fiscal first quarter results Tuesday morning, and literally did almost everything they do very well, explains Stephen Guilfoyle.

Kamich: Have Small-Cap Stocks Topped Out?

Real Money chartist Bruce Kamich points out that market watchers and strategists have often paid extra attention to the movement of small-cap stocks and emerging markets in addition to the S&P 500 and other senior averages.

In the hunt for outperformance money managers need to watch the relationships between these various averages or indexes. Taking a closer look, he checks out the charts of the small-cap heavy Russell 2000 index through the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - Get Report . Kamich tells you what to be prepared for into the year-end.

