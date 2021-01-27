5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer's Market of Stocks, $55 Oil

Here are five must reads from Jim Cramer, Carley Garner, and the team at Real Money/Real Money Pro!

With few exceptions there isn't a stock that could bring down this market.

The oil market has come a long way in the last 10 months; in fact, it has arguably gone too far. At least when compared to the fundamental backdrop.

The fundamentals of the cannabis industry continue to improve, and that's a positive for investors.

Investors and traders love price targets. It makes the whole investment process very easy. Right? It isn't so simple.

Looking back on what happened in the markets in 1999 sure comes in handy now.

Jim Cramer: This Is a Market of Stocks, Not a Stock Market

With the exception of a couple of gigantic techs, let's call them FAANGM, there isn't a stock that could bring down this market. And, if anything, starting the earnings gauntlet with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report , not being at all sensitive to the U.S. or world's economies could be a terrific sign that many big cap stocks are immune to a slowdown and can shrug off the very contained GameStop (GME) - Get Report -like activity, says Jim Cramer.

Garner: $55 Is the Make or Break Price for Crude Oil

It's difficult to imagine oil moving higher from here without significant help from further weakening in the greenback, notes Carley Garner.

From a technical standpoint, the price of oil is nearing a significant pivot price at $55.00 per barrel. Precisely a year ago, oil at this level felt cheap but in 2021 it is likely expensive. Here's why.

Borchardt: Bright Cannabis Outlook Leads to Bigger Estimates for 2022

There are many reasons why the cannabis industry is looking brighter and as analysts sharpen their pencils, investors can begin to feel better about their investments, explains Debra Borchardt.

The fundamentals of the cannabis industry continue to improve, leading to new estimates for 2022. Here's a look at six names in cannabis.

Rev Shark: Price Targets - How They Mislead and How They Can be Used

The main problem with price targets, writes James "Rev Shark" DePorre, is that they are a static number in a dynamic situation. They fail to take into account that conditions are constantly changing. A price target set today might make sense, but if a pandemic hits, interest rates rise, or the economy shifts, then it will look downright foolish tomorrow.

Collins: Lessons Learned in 1999 Could Come in Handy Right Now

Today's hot market conjures up thoughts of two decades ago, and approaches to trading then could prove invaluable in the current environment, observes Timothy Collins.