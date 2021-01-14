5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer Says Science Sparkles, Cult of Market Personality

Must-reads from Jim Cramer, James 'Rev Shark' DePorre, Helene Meisler and the Real Money/Real Money Pro team make sense of the market's big moves.

With all eyes on the attack of the U.S. Capitol, a second round of impeachment proceedings, and a tragic surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths, it's been easy to overlook other market-moving news.

We saw potential big steps in health care tech this week, some curious indicator readings, and, of course, earnings are landing soon.

Helping guide us through the turbulent news of the week and the market are Real Money and Real Money Pro experts Jim Cramer, James "Rev Shark" DePorre, Helene Meisler, Maleeha Bengali and Bob Lang.

Jim Cramer: Looking for Gold? Go With Science

While Covid and the crisis at the Capitol dominate headlines, there's good news that nobody is talking about, and that's advances in science, says Cramer. He looks at a potential breakthrough in Alzheimer's disease, a possible new device for blood pressure, and more vaccines coming down the line.

See how Cramer views these opportunities to cheer in a time of turmoil.

DePorre: The Market's Personality Disorder

Focusing solely on the data? To trade and invest effectively, says James "Rev Shark" DePorre, you must know that the market is also a study in psychology. And that means understanding the market's character.

Here's how to read the market's mood swings, obsessions and shifting priorities.

Meisler: The S&P Is 'This Close'

The S&P 500 remains stuck in a channel, says technical analyst Helene Meisler. Here's what she says could happen if that continues -- and as the Russell 2000 makes an odd move against a key indicator.

Join Meisler to take a look under the market's hood.

Bengali: S&P Flies High, but Inflation Looms

There is no doubt that inflation is here and well, says Maleeha Bengali. Just look at the Food Price index, consumer and commodity prices, and even break-even five-year inflation rates.

Here's what that could mean for risk assets -- and the bigger economic picture.

Lang: Overbought Vs. Overvalued

Many investors and traders look at this current market and wonder how in the heck it can continue as they see stocks like Tesla (TSLA) soar to crazy levels.

Bob Lang explains the perils of calling a top in an overbought stock.

Real Money and Real Money Pro are TheStreet’s premium sites for active traders. Click here to get great columns like these from Jim Cramer, Jim ‘Rev Shark’ DePorre, Helene Meisler, Doug Kass and other writers each trading day.