5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Stock Suicide; China Crackdown

Here are five must-reads from Jim Cramer, Paul Price, James 'Rev Shark' DePorre, and the team at Real Money/Real Money Pro.

The tidal wave of earnings is here, and investors are trying to their best to avoid getting drenched.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Report and more -- and more -- are flooding Wall Street with quarterly reports this week.

But despite the deluge, much more is going on. We have China's crackdown on education and other companies. We have what CEOs like Elon Musk and Carol Tome are saying on conference calls. And we have under-the-radar names we don't want to miss.

Let's sort out the headlines -- and review some tried-and-true investing advice -- with the columnists of Real Money and Real Money Pro, our premium sites for Wall Street professionals and active investors. Here are the 5 best stories right now by Paul Price, James 'Rev Shark' DePorre, Timothy Collins, Alex Frew McMillan and, of course, Jim Cramer.

Jim Cramer: Don't Kill Your Own Stocks

What do China's Communist Party, Musk of Telsa (TSLA) - Get Report and Tome of UPS (UPS) - Get Report have in common? They are all killing their own stocks, writes Jim Cramer of China's crackdown on education and other companies and the earnings calls by UPS and Tesla this week.

Get Cramer's take how investors should feel right now.

McMillan: China Cracks Down on Stocks

Chinese regulators do not care how much stock market destruction they cause in the process of imposing rules on education and other companies, writes Real Money's Asia columnist Alex Frew McMillan. China's government put curbs on private tutoring, causing shares to surrender all gains they had made this year, explains McMillan. At the same time, he writes, Chinese food-delivery apps were told they must ensure pay minimums for delivery workers.

Here's what happened and what it means for investors.

Price: FDIC-Insured CDs Have Special Risk

How could someone go wrong putting lots of cash into FDIC-backed bank certificates of deposit -- especially when the stock market looks volatile? They are, after, federally backed, right? Well, there's a big way one could go wrong, writes Real Money Pro columnist Paul Price.

Here's why Price rejects this supposedly safe investment opportunity.

DePorre: Are Good Traders Lucky or Skilled?

Or ... are they a bit of both? Real Money columnist James "Rev Shark" DePorre tackles this very question. And, he acknowledges that luck can impact trading much more than most people realize. It's true, he contends: Traders can do endless research, study charts, and know every nuance of the fundamentals, but still have negative results.

Here's why and how to approach investing knowing luck plays a role.

Tim Collins: Here's a Name to Chew On

Real Money columnist Timothy Collins introduces investors to a stock with a lot on its plate: Home Bistro (HBIS). After lots of research and talks with the company's CEO, Collins delivers the details on this potentially delicious opportunity -- and how it also has possible ingredients for future indigestion for those with low risk tolerance.

Collins cooks up the goods on HBIS.

Real Money and Real Money Pro are TheStreet’s premium sites for active traders. Click here to get great columns like these from Jim Cramer, Jim ‘Rev Shark’ DePorre, Helene Meisler, Doug Kass and other writers each trading day.