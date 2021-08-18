5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Sector's Turn; a REIT for Now

Must-reads from Jim Cramer, Paul Price, Chris Versace and the Real Money/Real Money Pro team make sense of the market's big moves.

Investors minds' might be drifting toward the beach as August heats up, but the market gets no vacation.

We're seeing a mix of spending and inflation data come to shore as earnings stragglers like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and Target (TGT) - Get Report wash in. And then there's the rotation churning up these choppy waters. But have no fear. Helping us sail through the storms of the market are Real Money and Real Money Pro experts Jim Cramer, Paul Price, James "Rev Shark" DePorre, Bret Jensen and Chris Versace.

Cramer: To Every Sector, Turn, Turn, Turn

The most important thing to remember right now, says Jim Cramer, is the process of the market rotation. It's a turn, and the market stays in no matter what. But what should you view as important right now, during this action? Cramer lists seven areas to care about.

Price: Never Short a Dull Stock...

The old saying goes, 'Never short a dull market,' says Real Money Pro writer Paul Price. The same idea applies to individual stocks, such as Heartland Express (HTLD) - Get Report. Price tells how this short-to-medium haul truckload carrier has shown dull price action over the past few years, but should keep your portfolio truckin'.

Versace: Is This 'REIT' for Right Now?

We are poised to see a major rethink in how we work, says Real Money Pro writer Christopher Versace. And this rethink will drive incremental spending on digital infrastructure, and, more importantly, pressure the shares of corporate office building real estate investment trusts. But Versace's found a REIT that could make a lot of sense amid the trend playing out.

Jensen: Confidence Sags as Prices Rise

Rent, food and gasoline costs are going up. The prices people are paying are climbing and that is putting a pessimistic hue on their view of the world, says Real Money Pro writer Bret Jensen. In fact, he says, inflation is most concerning as it has eaten up all the wage growth -- up 4% over the past 12 months -- of the past year.

DePorre: The Secret to Exceptional Trading

Most traders tend to believe that the key to exceptional trading is picking great stocks, says Real Money writer James "Rev Shark" DePorre. Good stock selection makes trading much easier, he said, but that is just the starting point of exceptional trading.

