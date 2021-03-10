5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Costco, Seven $1 Billion Bets

Here are five must-reads from Jim Cramer, Timothy Collins and the team at Real Money/Real Money Pro.

With promises of enough COVID shots by late May, new stimulus and a booming jobs report, it's easy to let your guard down, especially after Tuesday's rebound on Nasdaq.

But there's still a lot moving and shaking on the market -- above the surface and below.

So, let's take a look under the hood with technician Helene Meisler, review our "options" when it comes to put writing with Paul Price, place some billion-dollar bets with Tim Collins and check on what's happening with China stocks with Alex Frew McMillan.

Jim Cramer: A Costco-ly Lesson

Those investors who hold Costco (COST) - Get Report because they believe in the retailer are not among friends when it comes to many of their fellow stockholders, says Cramer. Instead, investors looking at the great fundamentals might find something they didn't expect.

Cramer gives the lowdown on the 'Costco Room'.

Tim Collins: My Billion-Dollar Bets

Want to be aggressive with a billion here or a billion there? This Real Money writer has put together a list of small names that have a shot at becoming billion-dollar operations. None of them are high priced, so picking up a few hundred shares should be doable for most investors.

Here's Collins' list.

Helene Meisler: I've Spotted a Positive Divergence

Meisler, Real Money's technician, has spotted a small positive divergence for Nasdaq following Monday's oversold rally.

See what's going on under the hood -- and why volatility will stick around.

Paul Price: Beware of This Risk With Put Writing

Price spells out the biggest danger of put writing: Not using the technique out of fear and misunderstanding. For those who've been fed half-truths about the tool, Price shows you how you can make out big with limited risk using the technique.

Here's his lesson, examples included.

Alex McMillan: Chinese Tech Stocks Sell Off Hard

Chinese stocks were hit hard on Monday, writes Real Money's Asia columnist Frew McMillan, as he breaks down the move that left traders grappling with a bear squeeze and mulling the prospect of tighter domestic policy.

McMillan breaks down what's happening in the world's second-largest economy.

