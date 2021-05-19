5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on AT&T Dividend; Bitcoin Mania

Must-reads from Jim Cramer, Helene Meisler, Paul Price and the Real Money/Real Money Pro team make sense of the market's big moves.

Investing opposites dominated the news this week.

On the one hand, we had the shiny new digital cryptocurrencies that fell on the tweets of Elon Musk. On the other, we had a legacy name like AT&T (T) - Get Report make headlines with its traditional media (think CNN and Animal Planet) deal with Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report.

But, as always, there was more to both moves than was captured in the headlines.

Helping guide us through the turbulent news of the week and the market are Real Money and Real Money Pro experts Jim Cramer, Paul Price, Helene Meisler, Peter Tchir and Timothy Collins.

Jim Cramer: AT&T's Dividend Disconnect

As the media gushed over the "transformational deal" between AT&T and Discovery that will see the telecom spin off its Time Warner media assets to create an entertainment colossus, Cramer saw something not so good for AT&T stock holders: A diminished dividend. The deal also is a reminder of a bad buy AT&T made in 2018.

Cramer sorts through the details and history of the tie-up.

Meisler: I'll Bet You a Buck...

Everyone is talking about inflation and even precious metals, but what about the dollar? No one seems to even discuss the buck anymore, says technical analyst Helene Meisler, but she is focused on its decline since early April.

Let's see what investors should know about moves in the greenback.

Tchir: Stay Away From Bitcoin

Despite their recent lows, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are not good deals right now, contends Real Money Pro columnist Peter Tchir. Tchir tells what price he might get interested in bitcoin again and obstacles now facing the digital currency.

Let's take stock of cryptos.

Price: Nothing's Cryptic About Bad Investments

These days, young investors are hearing a lot about people who recommend cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, or NTFs, baseball cards and artwork, says Real Money Pro columnist Paul Price. But there's a problem inherent with investing in bitcoin and other digital coins and objects. And there's something inherently attractive about investing in good old stocks of good companies.

Here, Price sets out a basic rule of good investing.

Timothy Collins: Easy Come, Easy Go in Crypto

Longtime investors know that good opportunities often require hard work. But nowadays, you hear about people who made fast cash in bitcoin and the like, even as the cryptos get jerked around by merely a tweet by Elon Musk or other celebrity CEOs.

Here, Tim Collins take a critical look at cryptos.

