5 Best Stories on Real Money: Apple, Telsa and the Fed

It's perhaps one of the biggest market debates of our time: Should Telsa (TSLA) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report be this high?

These heavyweights and their elite FAANG tech buddies on Nasdaq have kept the indexes rising while many others have lagged.

So what's going on?

Find out on Real Money/Real Money Pro where Jim Cramer explains why AAPL and TLSA are nearing the stratosphere and technical analyst Helene Meisler explains what happens when only a few mega-cap names carry the brunt of the market (remember the Nifty 50, anyone?).

For those columns as well as a preview of the Fed's Jackson Hole conference, the investing math of compounding, and why -- come on now -- it's really just one stock, Apple, that is carrying us, check out these stories:

Cramer: Here's Why Apple and Tesla Are So High

Witness what's so amazing -- that everything that could have gone right for these two companies pretty much has gone right. Still, the notion, on the eve of a stock split, about how Apple now sports a $2 trillion valuation, is disturbing many people. Same goes for Tesla.

Cramer explains how to look at what's going on.

Bengali: It's Boiling Down to Just One Stock

And that stock is ... AAPL. Friday was the ultimate day when just one stock contributed 105% of the total return of the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, and 88% of the total return of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Maleeha Bengali explains.

Is that a sign of a healthy market?

Meisler: The Market's Troops Are MIA

Think of the market as an army, says Meisler. We have generals and troops. The generals are the big-cap, index-moving stocks. The troops are the breadth of the market. If the troops are not on the battlefield, the generals have to protect themselves. So far, they have been doing a fine job....

But it can't go on forever.

Graff: Previewing Powell's Big Speech at Jackson Hole

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday morning will speak at the Kansas City Fed's annual symposium, commonly referred to as the Jackson Hole conference.

Tom Graff will be covering the talk, but here's what to look out for.

DePorre: Focus on Compounding, Not Buy-and-Hold Investing

When most people think of building great wealth in the stock market they think of finding a great stock, holding it for the long-term, and letting compound growth make them rich. But the power of compounding is much more a function of money management than anything else, says James "Rev Shark" DePorre.

Here's how to put the math on your side.

Real Money and Real Money Pro are TheStreet’s premium sites for active traders. Click here to get great columns like these from Jim Cramer, Jim ‘Rev Shark’ DePorre, Doug Kass and other writers each trading day.