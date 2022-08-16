Skip to main content
How to Approach VIX Options Expirations
How to Approach VIX Options Expirations

Rental Blues: 43% of Tenants Hate Their Landlord

The dissatisfaction with landlords comes as rents are jumping. Zumper’s National Rent Index hit a record high in July.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Anyone who has rented a place to live knows that landlords can be difficult (of course many are excellent too).

A survey of more than 1,000 tenants by Legal Templates, a legal document company, shows widespread dissatisfaction with landlords among tenants.

A hefty 45% of respondents said their landlords have acted inappropriately toward them. Of those who made that accusation,

· 32% said they were secretly filmed,

· 30% said they were verbally threatened,

· 30% said they were screamed at,

· 30% said they were issued a false eviction notice,

· 28% said their landlord flirted with them,

· 28% said they were physically threatened,

· 23% said they were sexually harassed, and

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

· 16% said their landlord asked for rent in cryptocurrency.

Women were 12% more likely than men to have been verbally threatened, and men were 12% more likely than women to have been physically threatened.

Meanwhile, 64% of respondents said their landlord was slow to make repairs. On average, tenants said it took nearly a month for things to be fixed.

More than one-third of respondents said the repairs were done badly, and more than 25% said their landlord refused to make repairs.

Hatred for Landlords

Given all these complaints, it probably doesn’t surprise you that 43% of tenants said they hate their landlord, and 77% of these tenants plan to move out this year because of that.

All the dissatisfaction with landlords comes as rents are soaring. Rental information service Zumper’s National Rent Index hit a record high in July.

The median one-bedroom rent totaled $1,450 in the month, up 2% from June and 11.3% a year earlier. The two-bedroom median rent hit $1,750 in July, also up 2% from June and up 9.3% from July 2001.

Strong Rental Demand

“Thanks to rapidly increasing interest rates (and more rate hikes predicted), many would-be [home] buyers are opting out of the market, creating additional demand for rentals,” Zumper’s report said.

“Yet renters are holding out for deals, choosing more affordable neighborhoods, bringing in roommates and even moving back in with parents in order to save money.”

All that adds up to a “head-scratching reality for the rental industry,” the report said. “Some property owners have become accustomed to double-digit percentage hikes and will continue chasing these inflated prices for as long as they can.”

Despite rising rents, in 38 of the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, the monthly rental cost was lower than buying a starter home in June, Realtor.com reported.

Las Vegas Strip Lead JS
INVESTING
VICI

A Very Popular Band Is Returning to Las Vegas

By Colette Bennett
Six Flags Bids for Peer Theme-Park Operator Cedar Fair: Report
INVESTING
SIXWMTDIS

Six Flags CEO Faces Controversy in Effort to 'Bring the Magic Back'

By Rob Lenihan
house dad kid home sh
REAL ESTATE

Housing Slump Continues Apace: Starts Fall, Cancellations Rise

By Dan Weil
Stock Traders Lead JS
MARKETS
^INDU^IN^COMPX

Stock Market Today - 8/16: Stocks End Mixed, Dow Re-Takes 34,000; Walmart Rips on Q2 Earnings Beat

By Martin Baccardax
Football Lead
INVESTING
AMZNCMCSA

Amazon Is Taking on Old-School Broadcast Giants With This New Deal

By Tony Owusu
Bob Chapek Mickey Mouse Lead
INVESTING
DISNFLX

Disney is Raising These Prices Again

By Michael Tedder
ETF

10 Best Equity-Income ETFs for This Year

By TheStreet Ratings Staff
Back to School Shopping: Some States Offering Tax Breaks on Supplies
TECHNOLOGY

Scammers Target Back to School Shopping Deals

By Ellen Chang