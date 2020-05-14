3M's health care segment saw growth, but consumer, safety and industrial and transportation electronics all saw declines in the quarter.

Shares of consumer products maker 3M (MMM) - Get Report could face pressure Thursday after the company said that April sales fell 11% in an 8K filed with the Securities Exchange Thursday.

3M reported an 11% revenue decline year over year to $2.3 billion with organic local-currency sales falling 12%.

3M said that the coronavirus pandemic is impacting its business in several uneven ways.

"3M has continued to experience strong end-market demand specifically in personal safety, electronics (semiconductor and data center), general cleaning, food safety and biopharma filtration. At the same time, several other end markets have experienced significant weakness due to factors including social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates," the 8K stated.

The company's health care segment saw a 5% increase in sales while its consumer brand fell 5%, safety and industrial fell 11% and transportation and electronics revenue fell 20%.

“April sales results were largely in line with month-to-date trends we discussed during our first quarter earnings call,” said Mike Roman, 3M chairman and chief executive officer. “We remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, delivering for our customers and increasing production of much needed respirators as we fight this pandemic from all angles.”

3M shares were falling 0.8% to $135.00 in pre-market trading on Thursday.

3M got a boost last week after it was awarded a $126 million Department of Defense contract to increase production of its N95 medical-grade masks to 26 million per month starting in October.

The federal government is paying for production and delivery of 312 million masks annually within the next 12 months. This is the second Department of Defense contract 3M has been awarded in recent weeks.