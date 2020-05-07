3M Gets $126M Defense Award to Boost Mask Production Starting October

3M will begin producing and delivering 26 million masks per month starting in October as part of the new contract.

Consumer products maker 3M (MMM) - Get Report was awarded a $126 million Department of Defense contract to increase production of its N95 medical-grade masks to 26 million per month starting in October.

The federal government is paying for production and delivery of 312 million masks annually within the next 12 months. This is the second Defense contract 3M has been awarded in recent weeks.

3M, best-known for making Post-it Notes, Scotch tape and Ace bandages, has been ramping up production of the masks since January, doubling its expected global output to 1.1 billion per year.

"This increased production/industrial capacity will continue to ensure a sustainable supply chain of N95 respirators and resupply the Strategic National Stockpile in response to the increased national demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," the Defense Department said in a statement.

3M plans to expand its facility in Aberdeen, South Dakota, while also performing initial production at its facility in Wisconsin in order to meet the increased demand.

The St. Paul, Minn.-based company already has placed orders for raw material and two new N95 mask manufacturing lines.

The $126 million payment was funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the $2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in March.

