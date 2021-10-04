October 4, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Jim Cramer on 3M Stock: Inflation is Running Hot and Everyone Sees it Now
Jim Cramer on 3M Stock: Inflation is Running Hot and Everyone Sees it Now
Publish date:

3M Downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Liability, Execution Issues

'We see little in the way of progress around liability management/ring fence or business execution' for 3M, J.P. Morgan analysts say.
Author:

Industrial conglomerate 3M  (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report received a downgrade from J.P. Morgan to equal weight from overweight, along with a price-target reduction to $210 from $215

“Investors appear to be concerned about the top line peaking, harping on the headwind from lower mask production, which at $400 million in sales/$100 million in profits at a $35 billion company appears manageable,” J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a commentary.

“We see little in the way of progress around liability management/ring fence or business execution,” they said, however.

“Profit impact from a slight decline in sales continues to stand out negatively, and price/cost could swing favorably in 2022, though it’s not clear how much this would matter.

TheStreet Recommends

“Valuation looks attractive at a 30% discount to Street estimates, though some of this is due to the drag from PFAS liabilities and arguably, visibility around liabilities has become cloudier.” PFAS are chemicals named per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The downgrade didn’t hurt the stock much. It eased Monday down 0.45% to $175.89 at last check, outperforming the 1.4% drop by the S&P 500. Shares of 3M have slid 12% in the past three months.

Morningstar analyst Joshua Aguilar puts fair value at $195 for the stock.

“Litigation fears are an overhang on 3M's stock, which we believe is responsible for the persistent price-to-value gap,” he wrote after the company’s second-quarter earnings report in July.

“Still, we think the market somewhat fails to appreciate 3M's short-cycle nature that benefits during the early stage of a recovery. Furthermore, we think litigation fears are overblown.”

Tags
terms:
StocksIndustrialsInvesting
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

Xenon Pharma Stock Soars on Progress With Epilepsy Treatment

facebook (3)
INVESTING

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Down For More Than 2 Hours

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

How to Trade GM as It Joins the Rally in Ford and Tesla

Pfizer BioNTech Lead
INVESTING

New Covid Vaccine May be Needed Next Year, BioNTech CEO Says

Twitter Blue Lead
INVESTING

Twitter, Snapchat Drop After Facebook Whistleblower's Accusations

F-150 Lightning Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Ford, General Motors, Xenon

William Shatner James T Kirk Lead
INVESTING

Blue Origin to Blast William Shatner Into Space

Delta, Experiencing International Stability, Looks for Gains in All 4 Global Regions
INVESTING

Delta Air Lifts Earnings Forecast on Ticket Sales Rebound