3M Downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Liability, Execution Issues

'We see little in the way of progress around liability management/ring fence or business execution' for 3M, J.P. Morgan analysts say.

Industrial conglomerate 3M (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report received a downgrade from J.P. Morgan to equal weight from overweight, along with a price-target reduction to $210 from $215

“Investors appear to be concerned about the top line peaking, harping on the headwind from lower mask production, which at $400 million in sales/$100 million in profits at a $35 billion company appears manageable,” J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a commentary.

“We see little in the way of progress around liability management/ring fence or business execution,” they said, however.

“Profit impact from a slight decline in sales continues to stand out negatively, and price/cost could swing favorably in 2022, though it’s not clear how much this would matter.

“Valuation looks attractive at a 30% discount to Street estimates, though some of this is due to the drag from PFAS liabilities and arguably, visibility around liabilities has become cloudier.” PFAS are chemicals named per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The downgrade didn’t hurt the stock much. It eased Monday down 0.45% to $175.89 at last check, outperforming the 1.4% drop by the S&P 500. Shares of 3M have slid 12% in the past three months.

Morningstar analyst Joshua Aguilar puts fair value at $195 for the stock.

“Litigation fears are an overhang on 3M's stock, which we believe is responsible for the persistent price-to-value gap,” he wrote after the company’s second-quarter earnings report in July.

“Still, we think the market somewhat fails to appreciate 3M's short-cycle nature that benefits during the early stage of a recovery. Furthermore, we think litigation fears are overblown.”