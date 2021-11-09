Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Why This Technical Analyst Expects a Market Pullback
Why This Technical Analyst Expects a Market Pullback
Publish date:

3D Systems Stock Struggles After Earnings Beat

3D Systems reported a 28% jump in healthcare revenue as demand for dental applications rose.
Author:

Shares of 3D Systems  (DDD) - Get 3D Systems Corporation Report slumped on Tuesday even after the provider of 3D printers and scanners swung to a third-quarter profit on higher sales.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

A year after the world began emerging from the depths of the pandemic, “global economies are much stronger," President and Chief Executive Jeffrey Graves said. in a statement.

“We still see continued challenges with Covid-19, and new challenges around supply chains,” but 3D’s quarter showed double-digit growth compared with the 2020 and prepandemic 2019 periods, adjusted for divestitures, he said.

At last check 3D shares were 17% lower at $28.18.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 3D Systems swung to a profit of $2.34 a share from a loss of 61 cents a share in the year-earlier period.

TheStreet Recommends

Non-GAAP earnings registered a profit of 8 cents a share compared with a loss of 3 cents in the year earlier quarter.

Revenue rose 15% to $156 million from $136.2 million.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 5 cents a share on revenue of $144.6 million.

3D Systems saw revenue from healthcare rise 28% to $76.4 million, thanks to high demand for dental applications, both printers and materials, the company said.

"Our focus during this phase is investing in significant opportunities that we believe will drive high-margin recurring revenue," added Graves.

The company is active in deals: It closed the purchase of Oqton software; it expects in Q4 to close the acquisition of Volumetric Biotechnologies; and it expanded its development agreement with United Therapeutics  (UTHR) - Get United Therapeutics Corporation Report.

On a non-GAAP basis the company expects 2021 gross profit margins to be 41% to 43%.

Nvidia Lead
MARKETS

Nvidia Stock Leaps After Unveiling Metaverse Software Platform At Annual Tech Conference

General Electric CEO Flannery Is Already Starting to Right the Ship, Jim Cramer Says
MARKETS

General Electric Stock Soars On Plans to Split Iconic Group Into Three Companies

Jeffrey Immelt Is Stepping Down as CEO of General Electric
INVESTING

GE Placed on S&P CreditWatch Negative on Breakup Plan

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Palantir, General Electric, PayPal

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
INVESTING

Ford Offering $2.5B Green Bonds to Help Finance EV Effort

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS

General Electric, Nvidia, Robinhood & PayPal In Focus As Dow Futures Slip Lower - Stock Market Live

EVgo Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Evgo Shares Surge on General Motors EV Charging Network Deal

Luminar Technologies Inc. Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Luminar Shares Surge on Deal to Supply Lidar Sensors to Nvidia