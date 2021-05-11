TheStreet home
3D Systems Jumps After Earnings Beat Estimates

Shares of 3D Systems jumped after the provider of 3D-printing solutions reported first-quarter results ahead of analyst estimates.
Shares of 3D Systems  (DDD) - Get Report jumped on Tuesday after the provider of 3D-printing solutions reported first quarter results that were ahead of analyst estimates. 

The Rock Hill, S.C., company reported adjusted earnings of 17 cents a share, compared with the consensus analyst estimate compiled by FactSet of 2 cents a share 

Revenue rose 7.7% from a year earlier to $146.1 million. FactSet's revenue call: $136.7 million. 

In a statement, President and Chief Executive Jeffrey Graves particularly noted that revenue in the healthcare business posted 39% revenue growth from a year earlier, "with strength in both dental and medical applications.

"Industrial sales continue to stabilize as global economies gradually open up from the pandemic."

Gross-profit margin widened in the quarter to 44% from 42.1%, reflecting "a tight focus on our cost structure," Graves said.

3D shares at last check were 26% higher at $22.42. The stock has bounced off its 52-week low of $4.60, set in late September. It has slumped from its 52-week high $56.50, set in early February.

After the report, analysts at Stifel affirmed a hold rating and $29 price target. 

3D's management "highlighted long-term financial goals of sustainable double-digit revenue growth, 50% gross-profit margins, and 20% adjusted Ebitda margins," the investment firm said. 

The company "remains, to some extent, a 'show me' story, as investors want to see the company return to growth and margin expansion."

"They're making a comeback. I want you to stick with it," TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer recently said on "Mad Money." 

Earlier this year, JPMorgan raised its price target for 3D Systems to $18 a share from $14.

