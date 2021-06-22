3D Systems, CollPlant Rise on Plan for Breast-Reconstruction Solutions

3D Systems and CollPlant will team to develop breast-reconstruction treatments for patients recovering from breast cancer.

Shares of 3D Systems (DDD) - Get Report and CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) - Get Report advanced after the companies unveiled an agreement to develop breast-reconstruction treatments.

The companies said they would produce bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix to be combined with implants in breast-reconstruction procedures.

In January 3D Systems, the Rock Hill, S.C., 3D-printing company, said it would increase investment in regenerative medicine, Jeffrey Graves, president and chief executive of 3D Systems, said in a statement.

CollPlant is the Rehovot, Israel, biotech focused on tissue repair.

At last check shares of 3D Systems jumped 29% to $37.22. CollPlant shares were up 11% at $20.23.

The companies cited a World Health Organization study showing that 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally in 2020. A "large majority" of those women required partial or full removal of breast tissues.

Currently, the majority of breast reconstruction procedures use soft tissue matrices derived from human cadavers or animals. This has led to supply shortages and variability in the quality of material, the companies said.

"Through this project we’re embarking on with CollPlant, we’re exploring a novel application that could offer a new reconstruction treatment for breast cancer survivors," Graves said.

The new partnership hopes to yield a "regenerative solution" with 3D printed material that will promote new tissue growth in patients.