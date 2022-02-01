Skip to main content
30 Biggest Companies That Paid Zero Taxes

If you paid anything in taxes last year, you paid a lot more than these companies.

The average American family making between $36,000 and $69,500 paid $15,748 in taxes to federal, state, and local governments in 2018. That’s an effective tax rate of 22.7%, for those making $69,500.

In 2020, Nike  (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report earned $2 billion—and paid nothing in taxes.

Tax-avoiding corporations run the gamut of industry and receive billions in tax rebates, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a non-profit, non-partisan tax policy organization.

The statutory federal tax rate for corporate profits is 21%, according to ITEP, and 55 corporations pulled in nearly $40.5 billion in U.S. pretax income in 2020. Instead of paying a collective total of $8.5 billion for the year (21%) they received $3.5 billion in tax rebates. That’s an effective tax rate of -8.6%.

Here are the 30 profitable companies that avoided all federal taxes in 2020, listed in order of highest pre-tax income, according to ITEP. Topping the list (including Nike)? Charter Communications  (CHTR) - Get Charter Communications, Inc. Class A Report, Salesforce.com  (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, and American Electric Power  (AEP) - Get American Electric Power Company, Inc. Report

Charter Communications

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $3.68 billion
  • Tax rebate: $7 million
  • Effective tax rate: −0.2%
  • Industry: Telecommunications
nike nyc new york sh

Nike

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $2 billion
  • Tax rebate: $109 million
  • Effective tax rate: −3.8%
  • Industry: Miscellaneous manufacturing
Salesforce tower

Salesforce

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $2.63 billion
  • Tax rebate: $12 million
  • Effective tax rate: −0.5%
  • Industry: Computers, office equip, software, data
Dish Earnings Beat Estimates, Network Announces New CEO

Dish Network

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $2.53 billion
  • Tax rebate: $231 million
  • Effective tax rate: −9.1%
  • Industry: Telecommunications
Jim Cramer's Favorite Utility Stock Is American Electric Power

American Electric Power

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $2.16 billion
  • Tax rebate: $138 million
  • Effective tax rate: −6.4%
  • Industry: Utilities, gas and electric
Danaher Lead

Danaher

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $1.58 billion
  • Tax rebate: $321 million
  • Effective tax rate: −20.3%
  • Industry: Miscellaneous manufacturing
DTE Energy Lead

DTE Energy

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $1.53 billion
  • Tax rebate: $247 million
  • Effective tax rate: −16.1%
  • Industry: Utilities, gas and electric
xcel energy minneapolis sh

Xcel Energy

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $1.47 billion
  • Tax rebate: $13 million
  • Effective tax rate: −0.9%
  • Industry: Utilities, gas and electric
con edison nyc new york sh

Consolidated Edison

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $1.23 billion
  • Tax rebate: $2 million
  • Effective tax rate: −0.2%
  • Industry: Utilities, gas and electric
Nucor Lead

Nucor

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $1.22 billion
  • Tax rebate: $177 million
  • Effective tax rate: −14.5%
  • Industry: Metals & metal products
FedEx Shuts Down Hong Kong Pilot Base, Blames Covid-19 Policies That Have Left 'no Clear Timeline' For Return To Normal

FedEx

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $1.22 billion
  • Tax rebate: $230 million
  • Effective tax rate: −18.9%
  • Industry: Miscellaneous services
Advanced Micro Devices Shares Drop on Debt and Stock Offering

Advanced Micro Devices

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $1.21 billion
  • Tax rebate: $0
  • Effective tax rate: 0.0%
  • Industry: Computers, office equip, software, data
firstEnergy cleveland browns sh

FirstEnergy

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $1.11 billion
  • Tax rebate: $14 million
  • Effective tax rate: −1.3%
  • Industry: Utilities, gas and electric
fiserv beaverton oregon sh

Fiserv

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $1.1 billion
  • Tax rebate: $25 million
  • Effective tax rate: −2.3%
  • Industry: Financial data services
Unum Falls on Mixed Quarterly Results

Unum Group

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $923 million
  • Tax rebate: $98 million
  • Effective tax rate: −10.7%
  • Industry: Financial
Hologic, Marks & Spencer and Sensata Set to Enjoy Strong Growth

Hologic

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $887 million
  • Tax rebate: $62 million
  • Effective tax rate: −7.0%
  • Industry: Health care
CMS Energy (CMS) Stock Price Target Lifted at KeyBanc

CMS Energy

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $885 million
  • Tax rebate: $35 million
  • Effective tax rate: −4.0%
  • Industry: Utilities, gas and electric
ppl allentown penn sh

PPL

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $878 million
  • Tax rebate: $9 million
  • Effective tax rate: −1.0%
  • Industry: Utilities, gas and electric
HP: Covid-19 Work-from-home Trend Breathes New Life Into Laggard PC Market

HP

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $861 million
  • Tax rebate: $24 million
  • Effective tax rate: −2.8%
  • Industry: Computers, office equip, software, data
Duke Energy Posts Mixed Earnings Results

Duke Energy

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $826 million
  • Tax rebate: $281 million
  • Effective tax rate: −34.0%
  • Industry: Utilities, gas and electric
evergy ev charge missouri sh

Evergy

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $722 million
  • Tax rebate: $27 million
  • Effective tax rate: −3.7%
  • Industry: Utilities, gas and electric
Qurate Retail Lead

Qurate Retail Group

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $687 million
  • Tax rebate: $8 million
  • Effective tax rate: −1.2%
  • Industry: Internet services & retailing
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Falling on Lower Oil Prices

Kinder Morgan

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $654 million
  • Tax rebate: $20 million
  • Effective tax rate: −3.1%
  • Industry: Oil, gas & pipelines
booz allen hamilton sh

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $561 million
  • Tax rebate: $3 million
  • Effective tax rate: −0.5%
  • Industry: Computers, office equip, software, data
penske moving sh

Penske Automotive Group

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $505 million
  • Tax rebate: $78 million
  • Effective tax rate: −15.5%
  • Industry: Motor vehicles and parts
verisign sh

Verisign

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $447 million
  • Tax rebate: $124 million
  • Effective tax rate: −27.7%
  • Industry: Computers, office equip, software, data
Flotek Shares Nearly Double After Selling Chemical Unit to Archer Daniels

Archer Daniels Midland

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $438 million
  • Tax rebate: $164 million
  • Effective tax rate: −37.4%
  • Industry: Food & beverages & tobacco
lincoln national financial ft wayne indiana sh

Lincoln National

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $423 million
  • Tax rebate: $61 million
  • Effective tax rate: −14.4%
  • Industry: Financial
UGI pennsylvania sh

UGI

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $420 million
  • Tax rebate: $85 million
  • Effective tax rate: −20.2%
  • Industry: Utilities, gas and electric
Kansas City Southern rail train sh

Kansas City Southern

  • U.S. pre-tax income: $327 million
  • Tax rebate: $2 million
  • Effective tax rate: −0.6%
  • Transportation
AMC Theatres Lead
