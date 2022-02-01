The average American family making between $36,000 and $69,500 paid $15,748 in taxes to federal, state, and local governments in 2018. That’s an effective tax rate of 22.7%, for those making $69,500.

In 2020, Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report earned $2 billion—and paid nothing in taxes.

Tax-avoiding corporations run the gamut of industry and receive billions in tax rebates, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a non-profit, non-partisan tax policy organization.

The statutory federal tax rate for corporate profits is 21%, according to ITEP, and 55 corporations pulled in nearly $40.5 billion in U.S. pretax income in 2020. Instead of paying a collective total of $8.5 billion for the year (21%) they received $3.5 billion in tax rebates. That’s an effective tax rate of -8.6%.

Here are the 30 profitable companies that avoided all federal taxes in 2020, listed in order of highest pre-tax income, according to ITEP. Topping the list (including Nike)? Charter Communications (CHTR) - Get Charter Communications, Inc. Class A Report, Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, and American Electric Power (AEP) - Get American Electric Power Company, Inc. Report.