GameStop, Nextdoor, the DoD, oh my! Here are three topics that TheStreet's Katherine Ross is watching heading into the golden hour (I mean...happy hour).

It's Tuesday, July 6 but I swear it feels like a Wednesday.

And following the long weekend, it seemed like the market was getting off to a slow start, too.

The Dow and the S&P closed lower, with the Nasdaq getting away with staying green at the close.

There were a handful of headlines that turned overall market sentiment lower. From China cracking down on DiDi by removing it from mobile app stores in the country to oil.

We talked about oil just last week. And if you missed it, you can read it here.

But, to give you a brief explanation, OPEC and its allies broke off talks on Monday over a production increase. This sent oil prices rising.

And a fun fact for you all before we dive into the topics for today:

Let's Talk About GameStop

I know you guys are probably so tired of hearing about this stock if you're not an Ape, but you also want to know the stocks that I'm watching and this is the one at the top of my watchlist today.

But before we dig into the stock itself, it's storytime.

This weekend I finally caved and headed to GameStop (GME) - Get Report to buy a new joycon for my Nintendo Switch since my left controller had become basically unplayable with its drift. Le sigh.

So, I figured I could kill two birds with one stone and do some due diligence while also ending my self-torture. If my sister is reading this, you won't beat me in Mario Kart next time.

And, I want to note that this is just one GameStop in Texas, so draw whatever conclusion you want, but it was just filled with plushes and t-shirts and the game selection (I'm a fan of seeing if I can get some ridiculous game to play) was mediocre. All of that aside, they did sell both single Joycon's and sets.

But, the Walmart just down the road sold a pair for $10 cheaper.

Why am I telling you this? Especially since we have an idea of what Ryan Cohen, executive chair of GameStop, wants? It's more of a footnote, really.

I hold nothing against GameStop as a company, stock or even this single store. But, when faced with the option of buying the Joycon at a GameStop or saving $10 that I could use for lunch and buying it for cheaper at Walmart. Well, I think you know what my decision was.

Now, let's talk about the stock, which is pretty close to the middle of the pack when you look at Swaggy Stocks ticker sentiment tracker for r/WallStreetBets.

And when I scroll through r/SuperStonks today, I'm seeing a lot of GME memes and lots of comments about how the price doesn't change how some Redditors and Apes feel about the stock.

There wasn't a whole lot of action in the stock on Tuesday, but there was some news. The company has leased a 530,000-square-foot facility in Reno, Nevada.

GameStop will be using the space as part of its North American fulfillment network and it will be operational in 2022.

As my colleague Tony Owusu noted, the Nevada facility GameStop's entry into a lease of a 700,000-square-foot facility in York, Pennsylvania.

Anyway, I'll be watching to see what else Cohen has up his sleeve. GameStop is down around 30% in the past month and did slip below $200 a share in Tuesday trading.

Nextdoor Coming to an Exchange Near You

Okay, but in all seriousness, is anyone else a little shocked to see these kinds of companies still going public via SPAC? Maybe I'm naive, but I really thought we had started to see the SPAC craze wind down.

But that's not the case for Nextdoor, which plans to go public in a reverse merger with Khosla Ventures.

The company is led by Sarah Friar, the former CFO of Square.

Nextdoor is meant to help people keep an eye on their neighborhoods. My best friend, who bought a house last August before the housing market went boom, is constantly talking about Nextdoor with me.

And what stood out to me is the plan for the ticker symbol. The company will list under "KIND."

Not that ticker symbols carry a lot of weight for stocks, but it's interesting for Nextdoor to pick that one out of its hat.

The reason that I'm bringing up this deal is not just because of the financials or because it's a trending story on a slow news day, but rather because of the overall housing environment.

The pandemic has had ripple effects throughout our society, right? Well, two ripple effects that I'm paying attention to are the way that we're decking out our homes now that we've been locked up and the way that we're buying homes.

We, in this case, is strictly discussing the average American here.

The appetite for homes is definitely a concern. Back in June. the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, put out a memo in June that focused on the state of the housing market and affordable housing.

Overall, in the memo, Adeyemo's takeaway is that we need more homes built.

"But there is more we need to do to fully address the long-term structural problems driving the shortage of affordable housing. Declining construction and lower housing supply, as well as economic shocks and tightening credit conditions due to the pandemic, have made it even harder to find affordable homes to rent or buy. According to one estimate, the annual production of new housing units lags behind new housing demand by 100,000 units each year," he wrote.

Going back to the SPAC deal...there are a lot of potential catalysts for a stock like Nextdoor. But, when looking at the state of the housing market, I'm curious to see just how investors respond to this company. There's going to be more at risk than just "are there enough homes" obviously, which is why this one has placed itself firmly in the middle of my radar. Too bad we only get the investor presentation and not a full-blown S-1 (which might be my favorite document to read).

Speaking of money though, the deal has a $270 million PIPE from T. Rowe Price, Baron Capital Group, Dragoneer, and Soroban Capital. Announced alongside the SPAC deal, Nextdoor is founding the Nextdoor Kind Foundation, a nonprofit that will invest in neighborhoods to help them thrive, my colleague, David Pogemiller, noted.

The company is seeking to raise $686 million, which would give it a valuation of around $4.3 billion.

Finally, Let's Hit on JEDI

I'm not a full-time tech journalist, but man, sometimes you just have to have sympathy.

I say this because covering the Department of Defense's JEDI contract has been quite an ordeal over the last couple of years.

For a very brief timeline, Amazon and Microsoft went head to head for a cool-sounding contract that was worth around $10 billion. Amazon originally looked to be the favorite. However, Amazon was not favored by former President Donald Trump who was vocal about his dislike for the company's previous CEO and founder, Jeff Bezos. Then it was announced that Microsoft had won the contract. Amazon proceeded to dispute the award of the contract and then we end up here with the DoD's abrupt cancellation of the contract.

Per a report from Bloomberg, the Pentagon is planning to divide the responsibilities between Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report.

“With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the Jedi Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps,” the Defense Department said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

It continued to say that it “intends to seek proposals from a limited number of sources, namely Microsoft and Amazon Web Services,” the only two companies it thinks can meet the requirements. DoD will consider other vendors if they can prove they're up to the needs.