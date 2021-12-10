3 Tech Stocks to Buy in December

The tech sector recently has been hit hard, but a Santa Rally may yet be in the cards. Here are three tech stocks with upside potential this month.

According to data from Bespoke Investment Group, the S&P has finished positive in December 74% of the time since 1928. That's the type of statistic that should help investors be confident about adding shares of high-quality stocks this month.

Keeping an eye on standouts in the tech sector makes a lot of sense given their weight in the major indexes. That, of course, means many of these stocks will need to rally if the market is going to finish the year strong.

Although concern about the Federal Reserve accelerating its timeline for tapering might throw investors a few curveballs this month, it’s hard to envision a future where tech stocks suddenly fall out of favor among fund managers and retail investors.

Owning the best of the best in tech has been a winning strategy for decades, which means adding the companies mentioned below to your holiday shopping list could pay off in a big way.

Marvell Technology

What if you could own a stock that offers exposure to essentially all of the most exciting end markets in the tech space?

That’s the case with Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Marvell Technology, Inc. Report, a fabless semiconductor company whose products are used in end markets including data centers, telecom carriers, enterprise networking, and automotive/industrial.

It’s easy to recognize the Santa Clara, Calif., company’s long-term upside potential with opportunities like 5G networks, cloud computing, and consumer electronics.

Add to that: Marvell is seeing momentum across all areas of its business, pointing toward continued earnings growth in coming quarters.

There’s also a lot to like about the company’s recent merger streak, including the acquisition of Innovium, a provider of networking solutions for cloud and edge data centers, and Inphi, a leader in high-speed data movement that extends Marvell’s cloud and 5G opportunities.

A caveat: The stock is trading at records after a knockout earnings report.

But Marvell could be the next big leader in the semiconductor space, which means investors might add shares on dips or after consolidation.

It seems like the $100-a-share mark could act as a magnet in the coming weeks, especially given that a number of analysts bumped up their price targets following the latest report.

Dell Technologies

Remember the classic “Dude… you’re getting a Dell” commercials of the early 2000s? Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report has come a long way since then.

The Round Rock, Texas, computer giant currently offers investors a good way to take advantage of the digital transformations of enterprises and the rise of hybrid cloud solutions.

Dell has a broad portfolio of IT hardware, software, and services solutions that are in sharp demand, given how quickly remote work has taken over the business world.

It’s a tech stock that is absolutely worth a look in December following the company’s recent stock split, which could attract new buyers, and the company’s spinoff of VMware.

The VMware move has enabled Dell to significantly reduce its debt and has opened the door to offering investors dividends and share buybacks.

Dell is yet another tech company that's firing on all cylinders. It generated record revenue of $28.4 billion in Q3, up 21% year-over-year, and saw growth across all business units, customer segments, and geographies.

The stock is also trading at a reasonable valuation compared with other areas of tech. Its forward price-to-earnings multiple, 7.15, is significantly lower than the 21.57 of the S&P 500.

Meta Platforms (Facebook)

Megacap tech stocks have had quite the run in 2021, yet one name is trading at a bargain valuation compared with its peers.

Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, stands out as an intriguing stock to look at in December given how far it has pulled back from its 52-week highs.

With a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 23.15, Meta is one of the best values in megacap tech. And the company’s recent name and strategy change could be just what the stock needs to get going again.

Meta Platforms will now consist of two separate business segments: the massive social-media applications like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, alongside reality labs, which will focus on augmented and virtual reality offerings.

Make no mistake: The Menlo Park, Calif., company faces regulatory risks, whistleblowers and the controversy surrounding how its social-media platforms can harm young people

But it’s hard to argue against the earnings growth and massive share-repurchase program that the company has to offer.

In Q3, Meta Platforms reported a 33% increase in revenue to $28.3 billion even as the changes in Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report advertising platform hurt its results.

This is a reminder that Facebook is still the king of social networking and a major force in digital advertising, with roughly 2.5 billion monthly active users.

With the stock recently reclaiming the 200-day moving average, it could end up being a smart buy at current levels, albeit with some headline risk.