3 Takeaways from Cloud Earnings So Far

COVID-19 ushered in unprecedented growth for a lot of cloud firms -- and this earnings season also brings clues on where their results could be headed next.

Within the broad category of cloud computing, encompassing everything from remote data centers to productivity software, services that notched some of the highest growth last quarter were those that helped millions of companies go virtual.

Videoconferencing apps like Zoom (ZM) - Get Report, office suites such as Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report 365 and Google’s (GOOGL) - Get Report G Suite, and others, were some of the first to report a surge in use as stay-home orders took effect and companies rushed to connect virtually with employees. Cloud giants AWS (AMZN) - Get Report and Azure likewise reported tailwinds from the pandemic.

For signs on how the rest of the year may play out in the cloud, here are a few themes to keep an eye on.

1. Industry Breakdowns

Companies in hard-hit industries -- travel, hospitality, ridehailing -- were the first to halt spending programs once stay-at-home orders hit. And that showed up in a cloud stocks’ results. Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report, which soared after posting a sizable earnings beat last quarter, noted that heavily impacted industries make up less than 10% of its overall revenue, limiting the damage to its top line. Conversely, some cloud providers with a very large and diverse customer base pointed to a more measured impact: When discussing AWS results, for example, Amazon CFO Brian Brian Olsavsky called out its broad customer base as advantageous for its growth outlook in the event of an economic recovery. For investors judging the timing of cloud investment for the rest of this year, the industry breakdown of cloud providers' customers is among the most important variables for to watch.

2. Customer Engagement

For companies adjusting to a work-from-home environment, the past few weeks were reactive to an extremely sudden change in circumstance. Meetings and overall engagement, with one’s own employees as well as customers and partners, went virtual along with the tools that made that happen as quickly as possible: Zoom, Slack (WORK) - Get Report and others. As a broader array of businesses reopen -- and adjust to selling their wares with reduced physical contact in the months to come -- expect companies to prioritize enterprise technology that helps them to more easily engage with their customers, not just employees. Watch trends in this space for a feel for adoption trends in the current quarter and the rest of the year.

3. Cybersecurity Growth

In short order, a rush to remote-work apps brought with it a host of security concerns. As companies rushed to adopt cloud apps, cybersecurity experts sounded the alarm on the vulnerabilities that could arise from widespread adoption of apps that may not have been properly secured within a company’s infrastructure. Zoom was perhaps the poster child of this theme, with negative reports on privacy and security triggering volatility this spring. The current quarter could prove a defining period for cloud security firms, such as Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report, Fortinet (FTNT) - Get Report, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report and Okta. Each of those reported a boost from the remote work trend, and results and commentary in the rest of the year will also shed light on longer-term winners in the space.