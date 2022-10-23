Icon of the Seas will have a startling number of things that are new to the cruise line (and maybe to cruising).

When Oasis of the Seas first went into service in 2008, it changed the concept of what a cruise ship could be. Instead of just being bigger than the previous biggest class of ships, Oasis class added a variety of never-before-seen features.

The outdoor Central Park and Boardwalk areas were perhaps the most obvious changes, but the entire ship was a revelation. The neighborhood concept, which has been carried forward with Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) next class of ship, Icon Class.

Icon of the seas will have some familiar touches (there's a Central Park) but it will also be something entirely new, according to Royal Caribbean President Michael Bayley.

"I have been in this business since the beginning of time. I joined Royal Caribbean 42 years ago as a shipboard employee. I've been through this that and everything. I've been through every single ship class we introduced. I worked on the original class. I've seen a lot, and I've got to tell. And I've never been so optimistic and excited about the future of Royal Caribbean when I look at Icon. It's unbelievable," he told TheStreet.

There are a number of unique-to-Icon features on the new ship, which will sail from Miami toward the end of 2023.

Image source: Royal Caribbean

1. Icon of the Seas Is Built Around Families

"Icon will be the world's best family vacation. It's the ultimate family vacation," Bayley said.

The new Surfside neighborhood will combine opportunities for families to have fin together and for the parents to leave the kids in the cruise line's care. Surfside, according to Royal Caribbean, will specifically cater to families with kids.

"Introducing a neighborhood made for young families from end to end, where adults and kids ages six and under will want to stay and play all day. Grownups can soak up the endless views at Water’s Edge pool, as they keep an eye on the kids at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay. Only steps away are dining options, places to lounge, a bar, the signature carousel, an arcade, Adventure Ocean, and Social020 for teens," the cruise line shared.

2. Icon of the Seas Did Not Leave Out the Thrills

Royal Caribbean has been a pioneer in having water slides on its ship. And, while Icon does not have an answer for rival Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Bolt Roller Coaster, it does offer an upgraded water park.

"Vacationers can test their limits, scale new heights and reach top speeds at the center of thrill. This lost island adventure is home to highlights like Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea, with six record-breaking slides: Pressure Drop and its 66-degree incline make it the industry’s first open free-fall slide; the 46-foot-tall Frightening Bolt, the tallest drop slide at sea; Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter, the first family raft slides at sea with four riders per raft; and Storm Chasers, cruising’s first mat-racing duo," according to a press release.

Slides won't be the only thrills offered onboard.

"Living on the edge takes new meaning with Crown’s Edge. Part skywalk, part ropes course, and part thrill ride, it culminates in a surprising, shocking moment that will see travelers swing 154 feet above the ocean," according to Royal Caribbean.

3. We Know What Icon's 'Pearl" Is Now

While Icon of the Seas was being built, there was a lot of speculation as to what one mysterious round structure that was loaded onto the top levels of the ship would contain. Now, the cruise line has shared that it's called the "AquaDome," and it's unlike anything the cruise line has done previously.

"Perched at the top of Icon, what’s in store is a transformational place unlike any other. In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink," the cruise line shared. "By night, it becomes a vibrant place great for a night out, complete with restaurants, bars, and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater."

In addition to having a new home, the AquaTheater, which has been an Oasis-class staple, has gotten its own improvements.

"The signature entertainment venue takes artistry and cutting-edge technology to new heights, with a transforming pool, four robotic arms, state-of-the-art projection, and more," the company shared.

Icon of the Seas Has More Secrets

While Royal Caribbean has shared a lot of secrets about its soon-to-sail first member of the Icon class, it has not shared everything. There are a number of spaces onboard, for example, that will host restaurants, but exactly what those eateries will be remains to be seen.

Bayley said that Icon will also bring together the cruise ship and the experience on the cruise line's Perfect Day at CocoCay private Island.

"The partnership with the destination is part of that," he said. "The seamless arrival at Perfect Day, the experience that's on offer, it's all part of the vacation experience."