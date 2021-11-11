Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Disney, Beyond Meat, Dutch Bros, GoodRx, Bumble
Earnings Recap: Disney, Beyond Meat, Dutch Bros, GoodRx, Bumble
Publish date:

23andMe Stock Jumps as Quarterly Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises

The consumer genetics and research company 23andMe narrowed its fiscal-second-quarter loss on a 6.5% rise in revenue.
Author:

Shares of 23andMe  (ME) - Get 23andMe Report advanced Thursday a day after the consumer genetics and research company reported that it narrowed its second-quarter loss on 6.5% higher revenue.

For the quarter 23andMe reported a net loss of $16.5 million, or 4 cents a share, narrowed from a loss of $36.1 million, or 38 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose 6.5% to $55.2 million from $51.8 million in the year-earlier period.

Shares of the Sunnyvale, Calif., company at last check rose 14% to $13.08.

“We made good progress on advancing our consumer health services segment with product enhancements, such as new genetic health risk reports and the acquisition of Lemonaid Health,” Chief Financial Officer Steve Schoch said in a statement.

TheStreet Recommends

The rise in 23andMe's revenue was driven by higher Personal Genome Service kit sales and subscriptions, a service that is still in its first year after launch, the company said.

"With the addition of telemedicine and pharmacy services to our Personal Genome Service products and services, we significantly advance our efforts to provide consumers with convenient access to personalized, proactive and genetically-based health services,” Co-Founder and Chief Executive Anne Wojcicki said in a statement.

During the quarter, 23andMe completed the acquisition of Lemonaid Health, an on-demand platform for accessing medical care and pharmacy services online.

"We are also pleased with the progress of our therapeutics pipeline. Our partner, [GlaxoSmithKline  (GSK) - Get GlaxoSmithKline plc Sponsored ADR Report], expects to report clinical data from the CD96 program in 2022. 

"In addition, we expect to start a clinical trial with our wholly owned P006 program by the end of fiscal year 2022," Wojcicki added.

Consumer services revenue formed the bulk of total revenue at 81% and research services revenue, just about all derived from the collaboration with GSK, accounted for 19%.

Paysafe Lead
MARKETS

Paysafe Stock Tumbles After Q3 Earnings, 2021 Revenue Guidance Cut

Disney Lead
MARKETS

Disney Stock Slumps On Slowing Disney+ Subscriber Growth, Weak Q4 Earnings

SoFi Lead
INVESTING

SoFi Stock Jumps on Better-Than-Expected Sales and Narrower Loss

Bumble Whitney Wolfe Herd Lead
INVESTING

Bumble Shares Stumble After Bigger-Than-Expected Loss

Here's What's Ailing Tapestry After Its Earnings Beat
INVESTING

Tapestry Stock Rises on Earnings Beat, Buyback, Raised Guidance

Beyond Meat Sausage Breakfast Yuck Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday - Beyond Meat, Rivian, Disney

Boeing 737 MAX: China's Flight Ban Won't Be Lifted Until Safety Concerns 'properly Addressed'
LATEST NEWS

Boeing Settles With Ethiopian 737 MAX Crash Victims' Families

good-faces-Mff42ssF9XE-unsplash
Sponsored Story

Climate-Friendly Solutions for Small Businesses