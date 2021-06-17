23andMe Genetic-Testing Firm Opens at $11.13 After Going Public Via SPAC

TheStreet home
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of the consumer genetic testing company 23andMe  (ME) - Get Report on Thursday began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, recently standing at $11.29, up 1.4% from their opening price of $11.13.

23andMe, Sunnyvale, Calif., has built what it calls the world's largest crowdsourced platform for genetic research.

The merger was completed with VG Acquisition, a special-purpose-acquisition company sponsored by Virgin Group. The combined company is called 23andMe Holding.

23andMe raised some $592 million in gross proceeds in the deal, which it will use to fund growth in its consumer health and therapeutics businesses.

The company also will use the money to invest in its genetic and phenotypic database to accelerate personalized health care.

Chief Executive Anne Wojcicki and 23andMe’s management team will continue to lead the combined company.

“Over 11 million people have joined 23andMe and are part of the community that is using genetics to transform how we diagnose, treat and prevent human disease,” Wojcicki said in a statement.

Virgin Group was founded by the U.K. entrepreneur Richard Branson, who said he's one of the earliest investors in 23andMe.

23andMe in February announced the SPAC merger with VG Acquisition. The transaction valued 23andMe at $3.5 billion.

At closing, the combined company was to have a cash balance exceeding $900 million, the companies said.

They said Wojcicki and Branson would each invest $25 million into a $250 million private-investment-in-public-equity offering.

Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report said in December that 23andMe's DNA test was one of the top-selling items at the kickoff of the holiday shopping season.

