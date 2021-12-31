2021 By the Numbers: A Look Back at Some Key Data

From meme stocks to inflation to cryptocurrencies, some eye-popping numbers dominated headlines in 2021, though not in ways everyone predicted.

Oh what a year it’s been: 2021 kicked off with a whiff of euphoria, thanks to the development of vaccines that in theory were supposed to put an end to the pandemic and usher in the roaring ‘20s.

While the pandemic continued to march on and numbers of all types swayed up, down and sideways, the year ended on a relatively high note markets- and economy wise, though not in ways everyone predicted.

From meme stocks to inflation to cryptocurrencies, some eye-popping numbers dominated headlines in 2021. Here are a few key data points for 2021 highlighted by CNN that shine a light on the most significant trends -- and also provide clues on where the market could head next. Here are the top four:

1982: The last time U.S. consumer prices in America were rising at this quick a pace.

The big economic surprise of the year was inflation, which rattled policymakers and could set the stage for more turbulence in 2022, though a small but growing roster of economists see the worst as already having past.

In June, the Federal Reserve predicted that its preferred measure of inflation would run at 3.4% in 2021, already well above its target of roughly 2%. The latest data from November showed inflation at 5.7%.

That said, easing supply side bottlenecks as well as expectations that the omicron variant could settle down and ease some of the burden on supply chains and the labor force suggest inflation might not be as rampant as expected in 2022.

70: The number of times the S&P 500 hit a record high this year.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high, it’s 70th record for the year. While stocks pulled by Thursday and Friday, the S&P 500 is still up some 27% year to date.

That puts the market benchmark on track for its third straight annual gain. Energy and real estate have been the best-performing sectors in the S&P this year, surging more than 40% each. Tech and financials are also up more than 30%.

Even better: There was only one pullback of 5% over the entire year.

100 million: The number of GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shares traded daily in late January.

One of the most spectacular market moments of the past 12 months was undoubtedly the GameStop saga.

When the struggling video games retailer's shares shot up some 2,700% in January, it woke up Wall Street and Washington to the power of retail investors, who were coordinating on social media networks such Reddit and Discord and using platforms like Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report to dramatically drive up the stocks of their favorite companies.

Between Jan. 13 and Jan. 29, an average of 100 million GameStop shares were traded per day, up 1,400% from the 2020 average, according to a report by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

And, as CNN noted, with bigger players now paying attention, the bubble hasn't popped. GameStop is still up 717% year-to-date, even though its losses are widening.

2.2 trillion: The value of the global cryptocurrency market in dollars.

Bitcoin, the largest crypto coin by market value, rallied above $60,000 for the first time in March before crashing in May, spooking some new investors. But those who held tight were rewarded: Bitcoin rebounded to an all-time high of $68,789.63 in November -- though it is down again in December.

Behind these fluctuations was a larger story. For the first time, many institutions started to take crypto seriously. Payment giants like Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Class A Report said they would start accepting crypto purchases on their networks. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report also said it would accept payment in bitcoin.

To be sure, $2.2 trillion in market value isn't that big when compared to the size of the global stock market, which was worth $120 trillion in the second quarter, according to CNN. But expectations are that that $2.2 trillion number will certainly go higher in 2022.

Bonus Number: $3 trillion

Those following Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report are likely familiar with this number: Business headlines throughout the month of December repeatedly touched on it as the magic threshold figure reflecting Apple's market valuation.

Apple shares, which are up nearly 40% so far this year, first passed the $2 trillion mark in August of 2020, just two years after it reached the $1 trillion threshold. It was worth $100 billion in May 2007.

"Hitting $3 trillion is another watershed moment for Apple as the company continues to prove the doubters wrong with the renaissance of growth story playing out in Cupertino," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, a longtime Apple bull.

Apple is knocking on the door to a $3 trillion market cap again. Here's where that level is at on the charts and what levels are in play beyond it.

"When Apple gets there — not if — it will have longer-term bulls sniffing for the $188 to $194 area, where the stock finds multiple upside extension levels," Real Money Pro's Bret Kenwell wrote earlier this week.