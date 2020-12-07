Best Stocks of the Year: Ranked 25-21

TheStreet, RealMoney and Action Alerts Plus writers and editors pick the top stocks of the year based on performance, quarterly results, execution and overall story.

As we did in 2019, TheStreet has compiled a list of the top 25 stocks of the year for 2020, looking at everything from stock performance and quarterly results versus expectations to execution against strategy in what was a very challenging year.

We polled a group of 16 writers and editors at TheStreet, RealMoney and Action Alerts Plus and asked them to nominate candidates, and then winnowed that list down to the top 25 stocks. We then asked each of those writers and editors to rank the top 25 from top to bottom, and assigned 25 points for a No. 1 ranking, 24 points for a No. 2 ranking, 23 points for a No. 3 ranking, etc. We then totaled the points for each stock to arrive at our final rankings.

The result is a comprehensive list of the stocks that performed and executed the best in 2020, helping drive the S&P 500’s rebound from its pandemic-induced lows in March.

We’ll be rolling out the results over the next two weeks, with round-ups for the 25th-ranked through the 6th-ranked stocks, and then individual articles on our top five picks, with our top pick to be revealed on Monday, Dec. 21.

Please check TheStreet.com each day between now and then to read about our latest picks.

25. Newmont Corp

2020 stock performance*: +37%

The price of gold is up about 21% this year and Newmont (NEM) - Get Report is the world's largest producer of the precious metal. As the Federal Reserve has printed more money, we get more inflation in the system, and that tends to favor gold as an asset. Newmont trades on a 25x+ price-to-earnings ratio but is very levered to the price of gold.

-Maleeha Bengali

24. Freeport McMoRan

2020 stock performance*: +91%

Copper is up 25% this year and has one of the tightest commodity fundamentals with demand overshooting supply as the market is in deficit. The supply-side tightness was caused by strike delays in key producing regions. It is also one of the main ingredients in EV/sustainable clean energy inputs + China's infrastructure boom that has seen them soak up all the Copper imports. Freeport McMoRan (FCX) - Get Report has high teens PE but with great cash generation. The company has solid management, best gearing to Copper/Gold by-products, clean margins and one of the best deposits out there.

-Maleeha Bengali

23. Tencent Holdings

2020 stock performance*: +59%

Tencent's (TCEHY) Q3 earnings are up 30.1% with the key driver a large increase in online entertainment, with mobile gaming figures up 61% over a year ago. The videogame maker has the world’s most popular video game in the form of Honor of Kings, a multiplayer battle game that recently crossed 100 million daily active users. It also helped develop the online version of Call of Duty. In August, the winning team took home $1.9 million out of a $4.6 million prize pool in the Honor of Kings World Champion Cup Final in Beijing. Tencent, of course, also runs WeChat, the “super app” that is all things to all people in China. It's not so popular with the Trump administration of course, which is seeking to block WeChat in the United States, where it is used by around 19 million people, often but not always with family or friends in China.

-Alex Frew McMillan

22. GameStop

2020 stock performance*: +178%

A reclamation project, activist interest helped put GameStop (GME) - Get Report back on the radar, and a revenue-sharing agreement with Microsoft announced in October put some wind back into its sails. Short-covering was also a factor. The stock was a member of my Tax-Loss Selling Recovery Portfolio last year.

-Jon Heller

21. Tupperware

2020 stock performance*: +327%

A legendary brand name, Tupperware (TUP) - Get Report was written off and left for dead amid sales declines and debt concerns. The company cut costs and handily beat estimates the past two quarters. Shares fell as low as $1.25 in March and recently closed at $36.64. The stock was also a member of my Tax-Loss Selling Recovery Portfolio last year.

-Jon Heller

* As of Dec. 4 close