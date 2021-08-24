August 24, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Jim Cramer Is Watching Commodities Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Keynote
Jim Cramer Is Watching Commodities Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Keynote
Publish date:

Treasury Yields Ease After 2-Year Auction Sees Impressive Foreign Demand

Foreign buyers took down 60.5% of the Treasury's $60 billion 2-year note auction, the highest in more than a decade.
Author:

U.S. Treasury bond yields moved lower Tuesday following a better-than-expected auction of 2-year notes that saw the largest demand from foreign investors in more than a decade. 

The Treasury sold $60 billion in 2-year notes at an auction-high yield of 0.242%, up 2 basis points from the the previous auction in late July and just at the outer-edge of the Fed Funds target rate of between 0% and 0.25%. 

The extra yield appeared to attract an increase in domestic demand, as well, with the so-called bid-to-cover ratio coming in at 2.65, up from the 2.47 recorded last month. Indirect bidders, comprised mostly of foreign central bank buyers, took 60.54% of the auction, the highest percentage since 2009 as investors hunt for returns in a market comprised of $16 trillion worth of fixed income assets trading with a negative yield.

Benchmark 2-year note yields traded at 0.224% in the immediate moments after the auction, while 10-year notes were modestly lower at 1.283%.

TheStreet Recommends

The sale marks the final benchmark auction ahead of a Friday speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that could trigger changes to the central bank's near-term policy track, including the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, as the economy continues to recover.

Recent data -- in concert with a surge in Delta-variant infections and a plateauing in coronavirus vaccination rates -- has indicated a modest slowdown in the second half recovery, with a surprise decline in June retail sales, cooling manufacturing activity and a pullback in the housing market.

Minutes of the last Fed meeting, published on August 18, indicated the central bank is looking to begin tapering its bond purchases before the end of the year, but showed that a majority of participants in the meeting noted that the current increase in Delta variant infections could restrain growth in the labor market and delay the full re-opening of the world's biggest economy.

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS

Stocks Rise to Records on Vaccine Approval, Strong Earnings and a Rally in Chinese Tech

WM Technology Lead
INVESTING

WM Technology Stock Rises After Stifel Assigns Buy Rating

Michael Kors: Don't Catch This Fashion Bug
INVESTING

Capri Holdings Names Ex-Tapestry Executive Schulman CEO in '22

Best Buy Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Best Buy, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike

Juno Therapeutics to Resume Drug Study
INVESTING

Bio-Path Stock Jumps as Leukemia Treatment Candidate Moves to Testing

Here's What You Do After Watching Palo Alto Surge More Than 15% In a Day
INVESTING

Here’s How Far Palo Alto Networks Stock Can Rally on Earnings

Alibaba Fires Manager Accused Of Rape And Punishes Executives For Mishandling Sexual Assault Complaint Amid Internet Firestorm
INVESTING

Alibaba, JD.com and Other U.S.-Listed China Stocks Bounce Back

McDonald's Lead
INVESTING

McDonald's Names New U.S. Chief Marketing Officer