10 Best Stocks This Past Week: AMC, Senseonics, BlackBerry and Workhorse Make Gains

Stocks rose Friday and tech shares charged higher after the U.S. added fewer-than-expected jobs to payrolls in May, but the data suggested the employment picture might slowly be improving.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151 points, or 0.44%, to 34,728 and the S&P 500 gained 0.83%, moving closer to an all-time intraday record high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 1.46%. Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report traded higher.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report fell 3% Friday following a share sale that raised $587 million for the struggling movie-theater chain that has become a favorite of the retail trading crowd.

CEO Adam Aron made the case for another round of capital raising that would give AMC the ability to pursue "value creation opportunities" for its army of retail investors. AMC is looking for approval to sell 25 million shares at some point next year.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their percentage increase at the close of trading on June 4. They include stocks with a share price of over $10 at the time of publishing.

1. AMC Entertainment | +86.50%

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report stock was trading lower after Chief Executive Adam Aron unveiled plans to sell 12 million new shares to pursue "value creation opportunities" for its army of retail investors. AMC, which placed a further 8.5 million shares with hedge fund Mudrick Capital earlier in the week, is looking for approval to sell 25 million shares at some point next year in order to fund potential investment opportunities.

2. Senseonics | +45.89%

Senseonics (SENS) - Get Report shares surged Friday after the medical technology company said it saw positive results from a study evaluating the accuracy and safety of its next-generation continuous glucose-monitoring system. Senseonics shares rose almost 40% on Friday.

3. BlackBerry | +40.57%

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report shares jumped to a nine-year high Thursday as Reddit users continued to talk up the cybersecurity company. “BB is built different,” one Reddit user wrote. “Finally Wall Street is giving BlackBerry the recognition and share price it deserves.” The company was the second-most mentioned company on Stocktwits, a popular community of retail investors, trailing fellow meme stock AMC, Bloomberg reported.

4. Workhorse | +34.21%

Shares of Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Get Report dropped on Friday after analysts at Cowen downgraded the electric-vehicle producer's stock. Cowen analysts downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform following the results. The firm says the shares look fairly valued. The stock closed last Friday at $9.37. On Feb. 4 it touched a 52-week high of just under $43.

5. Microvision | +26.60%

Laser-scanning company Microvision (MVIS) - Get Report, which has made it onto the list of so-called meme stocks, reported a big quarterly loss and sales drop. TheStreet's Jim Cramer recently said during a Mad Money Lightning Round: "This is a battleground stock. I say take profits. You are a winner with that one."

6. Novavax | +21.47%

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report last month reported a delay in its plan to seek clearance for its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the third quarter, which starts in September. Delays in clinical-trial results coupled with manufacturing delays had slowed the process by which the company would seek Food and Drug Administration clearance, people briefed on the matter told the Washington Post. Jim Cramer said he doesn't like Novavax because they are having problems making it at scale.

7. Up Fintech | +19.77%

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) - Get Report, an online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, announced that a consortium of leading institutional investors have subscribed to purchase convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of $90 million through a private placement. Consummation of the placement of the convertible notes is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Jim Cramer recently said of Up Fintech during a Mad Money Lightning Round: "That's Chinese fintech. No way."

8. Bed Bath & Beyond | +18.25%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report fell on Friday after analysts at Bank of America pulled their rating on the home-goods retailer. The stock has swung wildly this week amid the meme-stock push from retail investors, jumping more than 60% Wednesday on no news. The stock then dropped 28% on Thursday. On Friday, shared traded down as much as 4.5% and up as much as 3.4%.

9. BioNTech | +17.73%

On May 10, the FDA granted Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report permission to use their vaccine on adolescents. Pfizer and BioNTech also began testing fully-vaccinated adults over 65 in a new study that uses the company’s pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate with a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot.

10. DocuSign | +16.97%

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report rose as the company posted earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations and gave an upbeat outlook as more companies adopted its electronic signature technology. One analyst called the quarter “another home run,” and judging by the stock’s reaction that seems about right, wrote TheStreet's Bret Kenwell.