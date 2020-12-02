Dow Futures Dip, Stocks Retreat From Record Highs Amid Stimulus Bets, Pfizer Vaccine Approval in Britain

Renewed stimulus talks, as well as the first approval for a coronavirus vaccine, could ignite another active session for stocks Wednesday as traders eye key employment data later this week.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed following last night's records on Wall Street as stimulus hopes, vaccine news continues to power gains.

U.K. health officials approve Pfizer and BioNtech's coronavirus vaccine for public use, with a rollout expected next week.

President Elect Joe Biden, as well as Senate and House leaders, make a final push for COVID stimulus heading into a December 11 funding deadline for Federal agencies.

Salesforce agrees to buy business messaging software group Slack Technologies for around $27.7 billion.

Wall Street futures point to a modestly softer open ahead of ADP employment data at 8:15 am Eastern timeme.

U.S. equity futures edged lower Wednesday, while the dollar held near its mid-2018 trough and Treasury bond yields continued to rise, as investors tracked new stimulus hopes in Washington.

President Elect Joe Biden, Senate leader Mitch McConnell and congressional lawmakers from both sides of the aisle made public comments yesterday on the need for a further injection of cash into the U.S. economy as the pandemic continues to rage and hospitalizations in several states hit all-time highs.

Biden, who unveiled his top-tier economic team yesterday that included former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, told reporters that 'help is on the way' as he promised to roll out a new support package shortly after taking office next month.

With McConnell floating a $1.4 trillion spending package to his Republican colleagues, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hoping to push through a deal prior to the December 11 deadline needed to ensure the funding of several federal agencies, investors are hopeful for an 11th-hour agreement that could add much-needed support to a fragile consumer economy.

Stocks have largely front-run those hopes, however, with record highs fueled also by vaccine breakthroughs from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report(which received formal approval from U.K. authorities earlier Wednesday), as well as Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and AstraZeneca AZN and a vow of extended interest rate and financial market support from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

In that respect, Wednesday's stock futures suggest a modest retreat from the all-time highs reached yesterday for both the Nasdaq Composite index and the S&P 500.

Contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 105 point opening bell decline, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for an 8.5 point dip. Nasdaq futures are set for a 20 point pullback.

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report shares were an early mover of note, falling nearly 5% in pre-market trading after it agreed to purchase business messaging software group Slack Technologies (WORK) - Get Report for around $27.7 billion while posting stronger-than-expected quarterly revenues of $5.25 billion.

The U.S. dollar index, meanwhile, held near the lowest levels since mid-2018 as investors continue to bet on the erosion of the greenback in the wake of trillions in new spending and the continued expansion of the Fed's $7 trillion balance sheet.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields, meanwhile, bumped to a three-week high of 0.921% in overnight trading, with analysts expecting a challenge to the 1% level in the coming days, as market re-set assumptions for growth and inflation over the first half of next year.

In Europe, stocks slipped lower amid a broader retreat in risk markets as well as nervousness over the state of late-hour Brexit trade talks between London and Brussels, with the Stoxx 600 falling 0.23% and the FTSE 100 rising 0.1% as the pound dipped to 1.3350 against the dollar.

Oil prices were little-changed ahead of tomorrow's OPEC meeting, which could decide the cartel's 2021 production plans, as well as expected data on domestic crude stocks from the Energy Department.

WTI crude futures contracts for January delivery, the U.S. benchmark, traded 4cents lower from their Tuesday close in New York and were changing hands at $45.51 per barrel in early European dealing, while Brent contracts for February delivery, the new global benchmark, added 2 cents to $47.44 per barrel.