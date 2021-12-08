Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Instagram Chief Defends Practices Amid Capitol Hill Questioning

Adam Mosseri was in front of Congress Wednesday defending his company's efforts to reduce social media's harm on youth.
Author:

Instagram has been focused online safety for young been for years and the company believes that the industry will improve internally without intervention from the government, IG head Amad Mosseri said Wednesday.

Mosseri was on Capitol Hill Wednesday answering questions from the Senate Commerce Committee's consumer-protection panel looking into the Meta Platform  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report social media site's own research showing that the app can worsen body-image issues for some users. 

Online safety is "an area our company has been focused on for many years, and I’m proud of our work to help keep young people safe, to support young people who are struggling, and to empower parents with tools to help their teenagers develop healthy and safe online habits,” Mosseri said, the Wall Street Journal reports. 

Mosseri endorsed an "industry body" to determine best practices on how to verify user age, how to design age-appropriate experiences and how tp add more parental controls. 

Meanwhile, subcommittee Chairman Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said that the current mental health crisis among the youth is being made worse by big tech companies like IG. 

Instagram has tried to head off the increased scrutiny from lawmakers in Washington D.C., announcing Tuesday that it will implement new tools to protect teens on the app, including prompts suggesting breaks and control for parents to control usage. 

“Instagram’s repeated failures to protect children’s privacy have already been exposed before the U.S. Senate,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) said, according to the Journal. "Now, it is time for action. I look forward to discussing tangible solutions to improve safety and data security for our children and grandchildren.”

 

