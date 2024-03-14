How to create macros in Google Sheets: Automating functions on command

Macros can perform your tasks easier in Google Sheets by automating functions that can be implemented by keyboard shortcuts or command by dropdown menu. Find out how to create macros here.

When you’ve got a multitude of functions to use on Google Sheets, it can be exhausting to keep typing the same keystrokes for one function. Running a macro can make your work easier by programming a few keystrokes to serve a specific function. Combining multiple steps into one will help make your work easier, and reduce the amount of time doing the same task over and over.

What are macros on Google Sheets?

A macro duplicates a task based on a particular command or keystrokes on Google Sheets. It’s typically more complex than using keyboard shortcuts because a macro can perform multiple steps. Rather than go through the menu bar and go through the dropdowns and click on a particular function that opens to separate windows and additional functions, a macro can replicate those steps into a singular command or keyboard shortcut.

A macro is especially useful when doing repetitive tasks, and it can help to avoid errors because you’ve programmed it to record a specific order of commands or tasks. This automated functionality