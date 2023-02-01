'Today Show' Star Could Take a Hit on Sale of Luxury Property

The morning-show host may be leaving money on the table when she sells her residence.

The anchor of NBC's "Today," Savannah Guthrie, could lose a significant amount of money as she puts her residence up for sale.

The sprawling residence, which she shares with her husband, the Democratic Party strategist Michael Feldman, is 3,735 square feet (347 square meters). It boasts an urban, open-air feeling from the design by the interior decorator Monique Gibson.

The couple bought the apartment, located in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, in 2017 for $7.114 million.

Features in the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath complex include a fireplace in the primary suite, a large soaking tub in the bathroom, and a chef's kitchen with panel-ready appliances. A separate dressing room off the main suite enables Guthrie to get ready in the early mornings without waking anybody up. (The couple have two kids.)

Guthrie May Lose Money on the Sale

The complex was Guthrie and Feldman's first home purchase together. They bought the house in 2017, before the market nosedived in pandemic-wrecked 2020 followed by record home-buying in the years after.

The couple may have thought that buying the property and sitting on it for a few years would give them a comfortable abode and provide a nice profit when the time came to sell.

But the housing market has been anything but predictable, and with mortgage rates still near record highs in many areas of the country, buyers simply aren't buying with the abandon that they once showed.

Which is why the list price -- at $7.1 million flat -- is notable. If Guthrie and Feldman sell the apartment at list price, no easy task right now, they stand to lose at least $14,000, before they pay a realtor, closing costs, staging, and any other pricey matters associated with selling a house.

An Investment Property -- for the Right Buyer

Luxury properties like this one tend to stay on the market for a while longer than routine ones; high-net-worth clients can be picky, and not everyone looking to move to New York comes with millions of dollars.

When the right buyer does come along, though, they'll also get a private elevator, Saint Laurent marble countertops, a 30” sub-zero refrigerator and ice maker, hand-painted wall murals by Dean Barger Studios and a 24-hour doorman.

And that buyer could be getting quite the deal. The apartment is located in the desirable Tribeca district of Manhattan, where A-listers including Harry Styles, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have all called home.

The area even boasts a seven-story paparazzi-proof condominium building located on Greenwich Street, complete with private elevators and garage entries, round-the-clock valets, an interior courtyard and onsite massage rooms.