Here are the Most and Least Affordable Housing Markets
Home prices have been falling in the second half of the year, so is it time for you to start looking for a home of their own?
Not if you judge by a report from RealtyHop, a home price information service. Its Housing Affordability Index shows that in 75 of the largest 100 cities in the country, homeowners spend more than 30% of their income to pay for their abode.
That’s a common definition of unaffordable homes. The index uses average household income numbers and median list prices for homes.
The index assumes a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 5.5% interest rate. Most buyers would actually pay more than that, meaning more unaffordable homes. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 6.42% in the week ended Dec. 29.
“As interest rates continue to climb, and housing sentiment decreases, many potential homebuyers continue to wonder whether they’ll ever be able to purchase a home,” the report says.
But it offers good news, too. In December, for the second straight month, 57% of cities became more affordable for homebuyers. So more cities might soon become affordable by the 30% rule of thumb.
The Least Affordable Housing Markets
Here are the five least affordable housing markets in December, starting with the very least.
Miami: Share of average household income ($44,581) that must be paid for home ownership: 85.67%. The city continued to grow more expensive in December, as the median asking price increased 0.5% from November to $598,000, the report said.
Los Angeles: Share of average household income ($69,695) that must be paid for home ownership: 83.06%. The situation here is improving. The median home purchase price fell by $1,000 to $949,000.
New York City: Share of average household income ($68,129) that must be paid for home ownership: 78.97%. The trend is positive here too. The share decreased from 84.61% during the summer.
Newark, N.J.: Share of average household income ($38,854) that must be paid for home ownership: 75%. Good news here too: the median housing price dropped 1.97% in December to $372,500.
Hialeah, Fla: Share of average household income ($40,036) that must be paid for home ownership: 71.76%. Things are getting worse in a hurry here. The median home price soared 2.43% to $449,000.
The Most Affordable Housing Markets
Here are the five most affordable housing markets, starting with the very most.
Wichita, Kan.: Share of average household income ($59,861) that must be paid for home ownership: 16.36%. Wichita became even more affordable in December, as the median asking price for a home decreased from $149,900 in November to $145,000.
Fort Wayne, Ind.: Share of average household income ($57,533) that must be paid for home ownership: 18.3%. Here too it’s getting more affordable, with median home prices dropping 2.88% in December from November to $165,000.
Detroit: Share of average household income ($34,932) that must be paid for home ownership: 19.03%. Things are improving here too, with home prices falling 4.76% to $90,000.
Cleveland: Share of average household income ($35,305) that must be paid for home ownership: 22.96%. The trend is positive here as well. Home prices shed 3.36% in December from November to $115,000.
Lubbock, Texas: Share of average household income ($57,685) that must be paid for home ownership: 23.26%. Home prices here were unchanged at $185,000.