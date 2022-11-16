Skip to main content
Listen to Fed Speakers Carefully to Get Ahead of Next Rate Decision
Listen to Fed Speakers Carefully to Get Ahead of Next Rate Decision

Here's How Much You Need to Make to Buy a Home

It's more than many people make, but perhaps less than you think, but it's important to know the income you need in order to buy a house.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With home prices remaining elevated and mortgage rates continuing to soar, homes are becoming less and less affordable.

"The median income needed to buy a typical home has risen to $88,300, almost $40,000 more than it was prior to the start of the pandemic, back in 2019," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

If you’ve bought a home recently, you know what it’s like to meet your mortgage obligations. The monthly mortgage payment on a typical existing single-family home with a 20% down payment was $1,840 in the third quarter, NAR reported.

That represents a trivial rise from $1,837 in the second quarter. But the figure soared 50%, or $614, from $1,223 a year ago.

Families typically spent 25% of their income on mortgage payments in the third quarter, down slightly from 25.3% in the second quarter, but way up from 17.2% a year ago.

Residential Homes Lead JS

First-Time Home Buyers Face a Tough Market

The burden is particularly severe for first-time buyers. For a typical starter home valued at $338,700 with a 10% down-payment loan, the monthly mortgage payment registered $1,808 in the third quarter.

That barely changed from $1,807 in the second quarter, but it constitutes an increase of 49%, or $598 from $1,210 a year ago.

First-time buyers typically spent 37.8% of their family income on mortgage payments, up from 36.8% in the second quarter. A mortgage is considered unaffordable if the monthly payment (principal and interest) amounts to more than 25% of the family's income.

Home Prices Have Been Falling

Home prices have been declining month to month. The median existing home-sales price registered $384,800 in September, down 7% from a record high of $413,800 in June. But the latest figure is still up 8.4% from $355,100 a year ago.

At the same time, mortgage rates continue to climb, as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ended Nov. 10, up from 6.95% a week earlier and from 2.98% a year earlier.

“If you talk to longtime locals in Utah, Boise, and Phoenix, they are experiencing being completely priced out of the housing market due to a double whammy of higher prices and higher mortgage rates,” Zillow economist Jeff Tucker told Grid news service.

“Homeownership itself becomes out of reach at higher interest rates for a large swathe of the middle class in those markets.”

Meanwhile, at the other end of the income spectrum, if you really have money to blow, you might consider buying a winter home.

Vacasa, a vacation rental management platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 places for buying a winter vacation home. Here are the top five

  1. Wallowa Lake, Ore. Home price: $282,237
  2. Poconos, Pa. Home price $298,067
  3. Bear Lake, Utah. Home price: $377,061
  4. South Fork, Colo. Home price:$387,173
  5. Banner Elk, N.C. Home price: $457,608, 